Chris Hardwick & Chloe Dykstra’s Text Messages Revealed In Wake Of Sexual Abuse Claims

Chris Hardwick and Chloe Dykstra’s text messages have been released following shocking sexual abuse allegations against the comedian/TV host.

According to a June 19 report by TMZ, in the text messages, Chloe Dykstra reaches out to Chris Hardwick seven months after their split and asks if they will ever be okay. Hardwick then calls out Dykstra for cheating on him with a man named Sam.

The texts being released come after Chloe Dykstra wrote a stunning essay claiming that her former boyfriend had sexually abused her. While Chloe did not name Chris Hardwick in the essay, it was more than clear that she was speaking out about the Talking Dead host.

In the essay, Chloe claims that her ex-boyfriend forced her to be intimate with him, demanded that she follow a strict set of rules, wouldn’t allow her to have any male friends, and forbid her to go out at night when he wasn’t with her. She also claims that she was not allowed to drink because he was sober.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chris Hardwick released a statement denying all of Chloe Dykstra’s allegations, and revealing that he was heartbroken over the claims.

“I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

Chris Hardwick went on to say that during their relationship he had found out that Chloe Dykstra had cheated on him, and that he ended their romance. However, he says Chloe continued to reach out to him in hopes of getting back together, even revealing that she wanted to have children with him.

“I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. I was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women,” Hardwick added.

Meanwhile, those closest to Chris Hardwick are said to believe that if he had actually sexually assaulted her she wouldn’t have been texting him after their split in hopes of getting back together.

Since the sexual assault claims, Chris Hardwick has been cut out of the website, Nerdist, which he founded and later sold, lost his gig at Kaaboo Fest, been pulled from hosting panels at Comic-Con, and has had his talk show pulled from AMC. Meanwhile, Chloe Dykstra has not yet commented on the leaked text messages.