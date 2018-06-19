‘Bachelorette’ Week 5 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin Tackles A Two-On-One, Vegas Brings Bad Luck For Some Suitors

Becca Kufrin faces some tough moments during Episode 5 of her journey to find love according to the latest 'Bachelorette' spoilers

The Bachelorette spoilers for Episode 5 of Becca Kufrin’s season detail that the 12 guys still in the hunt for that final rose will head to Las Vegas for the next round of dates. Some of the guys will continue to butt heads with one another and a wild two-on-one date is on the way.

First up in Episode 5 is a one-on-one between Becca Kufrin and Colton Underwood. She’s made it clear that she’s very attracted to him, but his past romance with her good friend and Bachelor bestie Tia Booth has concerned Becca.

ABC shares that Kufrin and Underwood will get to use an interesting spot as they check out the Las Vegas desert, but Bachelorette spoilers haven’t emerged with additional details on that teaser yet. However, gossip king Reality Steve says that Colton will get the rose on this date.

The group date will be a big one for Becca and her guys, as they’ll spend time with singing icon Wayne Newton. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Kufrin and the men on the date will visit Newton and his wife at their beautiful estate and the guys will face a big challenge. They’ll each need to try to write lyrics that demonstrate their love for Becca that work with Newton’s song “Danke Shoen.”

After the bachelors write the lyrics, they’ll also need to sing them in front of a live audience. Photos from ABC hint that Kufrin will enjoy spending time individually with many of the guys as they work on the lyrics and the sparks will continue to fly with guys like Garrett Yrigoyen.

The third date of Becca’s for Episode 5 features the always-awkward two-on-one outing. Bachelorette spoilers show that Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz will be tapped for this one, and as viewers know, there’s been a lot of tension building between these two guys. Naturally, things will come to a head in the Las Vegas desert.

Previews show that David will be ready to throw Jordan under the bus, but Kimball isn’t going down without a fight. ABC describes this as an intense showdown, and Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Becca will first cut David. Jordan will surely be thrilled, but he shouldn’t get too comfortable, as he’s apparently soon eliminated as well.

The Bachelorette spoilers also suggest that Chris Randone will get wound up during the Week 5 show, seemingly saying that he might pack up and head home. The previews hint that Randone will get feisty at both the group date after party as well as the cocktail party, it seems. However, as was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Chris will stick around for now.

It’s not entirely clear based on the ABC press release when Episode 5 will end. Viewers did get a full rose ceremony at the end of the Week 4 show, but will that happen again with the June 25 episode? Reality Steve details that his hunch is that this one will end with David’s elimination, leaving viewers to think that Jordan will be getting a rose once again. Ultimately, Becca will bid farewell to David, Jordan, and John Graham by the time she’s done in Las Vegas.

Will any new frontrunners begin to emerge as these dates play out in Las Vegas? Becca Kufrin is certainly smitten with Garrett Yrigoyen, but the other guys aren’t giving up without a fight. Stay tuned for additional Bachelorette spoilers as the season winds its way toward that final rose ceremony and tune in to ABC on Monday, June 25 to see if what happens in Las Vegas for Becca and the guys stays in Las Vegas.