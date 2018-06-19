WWE News: Big Cass Has Been Released By WWE

In less than half a year, both of the "Realest Guys In The Room" are both gone from WWE.

After suffering yet another loss to Daniel Bryan on a pay-per-view, the time of Big Cass towering above everyone else in WWE has come to an end. In a bit of a shocking move on Tuesday afternoon, WWE officially announced that Big Cass has been wished well and is no longer with the company. His release comes just about six months after Enzo Amore, his former tag team partner, was let go after sexual assault allegations were brought against him.

The official website of WWE reported the move on Tuesday afternoon, and as usual, there was not a lot of information to it.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of William Morrissey (Big Cass).”

Wrestling Inc. pointed out the interesting fact that the release of Big Cass did not come with WWE wishing their usual “best in his future endeavors” line.

It’s kind of hard to believe that just a little over a year ago, the tag team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass were incredibly over with the fans and some of the most popular superstars in WWE. Then, the company thought there could be more if the two were split up and given singles runs, but there were problems that came from that move.

BREAKING NEWS: WWE has come to terms on the release of William Morrissey (Big Cass). https://t.co/x3E2bYYCRg — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018

The tag team of Big Cass and Enzo Amore was extremely popular in NXT and even more once they were moved to the main roster of WWE. A couple of times, they looked to be close to the Tag Team Championship, but they were never able to actually capture them.

After their split, they feuded with one another for a while before injuries ended up taking Cass out of action for quite a while. Enzo Amore moved to 205 Live and ended up winning the WWE Cruiserweight Title before his release back in January which was also revealed by the official website of WWE.

It was just a couple of months ago that Big Cass returned to action after suffering injuries that had him out of the ring. Upon his comeback, Big Cass was moved to SmackDown Live and feuded with Daniel Bryan which resulted in two pay-per-view losses to the former world champion.

Not much is known about the release of Big Cass from WWE, but it is quite sudden and something that no-one really saw coming. During his feud with Daniel Bryan, there was reported heat on Cass for how he acted during a few televised segments and his actions backstage but never any confirmation. One year ago, Cass and Enzo Amore were on their way to being huge stars in WWE, but now, neither one is with the company any longer.