Naomie will launch her new brand next week

Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo has a full plate these days. She has a new relationship, she just wrapped the Southern Charm reunion, and next week she launches her very own fashion line. Naomie has created an Instagram page for her fashion line called L’Abeye that provides the first glimpse of her rompers and sundresses.

Bravo said that Olindo has been teasing her business launch on the “Shop L’Abeye Instagram page, her personal Instagram page, and the landing page for her new company to open for business on June 26th. Naomie included a video of a model showing off young, summer looks in the countryside that are stylish and versatile.

Not a lot of information has been shared but Naomie’s Southern Charm co-star Cameran Eubanks sent Olindo a message on social media, praising her leap into the business world.

“[Naomie] has the best style! Proud of her new business venture.”

But Olindo must be getting excited as there is just a week to go before L’Abeye goes live. Bravo adds that next Tuesday, fans will be able to shop online through a program run by Shopify. Scrolling through the L’Abeye Instagram page, all of the looks seem inspired by Naomie and a Charleston lifestyle.

It’s unclear if Naomie is the designer or the brand owner, but it’s certain that she plays a big role in the company which is presenting rompers, jumpsuits, overall, sundresses, and matching sets presented for summer.

But one thing we know for sure is that Naomie takes her business background seriously. While she was still dating Craig on Southern Charm, we saw that Naomie was pursuing her MBA while Craig was finishing up law school. Fans have also seen Olindo’s involvement in her family business which is restaurants.

This season on Southern Charm, a new restaurant by the Olindo family was launched, and nearly the whole cast showed up for the soft opening of Nico. The restaurant, known for its oysters and seafood is helmed by chef Nico Romo with a French twist. Located in Mt. Pleasant, if the food on the episode of Southern Charm is any indication the decor is lovely, but the seafood looked yummy.

The menu for Nico features oysters from the east coast of the United States from Maine to South Carolina. Next course is lush seafood offerings, fruits de mer, from caviar to a New England-style lobster roll.

The menu also features wine from France and California, as well as photos of the ever-changing dessert menu.