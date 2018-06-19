Whitney Port Shows Off Banging Bikini Body 11 Months After Giving Birth

Just months after giving birth to her first child with husband, Tim Rosenman, Whitney Port is looking better than ever.

In a post on her wildly popular Instagram account the Hills alum can be seen posing in a sexy, red bikini. The 33-year-old leans to the side as she wears her hair down and rocks a pair of sunglasses. The reality star’s abs are fully on display and it’s hard to believe that she gave birth to her son just 11 months ago.

Not surprisingly, Port’s army of nearly three million Instagram followers immediately commented on the photo to let the new mom know how incredible she looks. Some fans just put a flame emoji in the comments section of the post while countless others used their words. Within just three hours, the post has already garnered 8,400 likes in addition to 90 plus comments.

“You look gorgeous mama! Missing Italy even more through these pics!”

“Stunning!! You look amazing! Please do a chapter on how you got back in shape after having Sonny,” another fan wrote.

She tagged the photo in Ravello, Italy where she and her husband appear to be vacationing together. In a post from three days ago, Port shared a photo of herself in a red dress along with a pair of sneakers, confessing that it was her first time visiting Italy.

And recently, the blogger sat down for an interview with AOL where she dished on topics like her go to meal, her skincare routine, and how she fits in exercises now that she has a child.

“I just don’t have as much time to work out so when I do it needs to be quick. I have been doing a lot of spinning and a little hot yoga. I need a good sweat for me to feel like it was worthwhile. We also live up in the hills so when I can’t make it to the gym, I take Sonny on long walks and I break a sweat.”

Port also dished on her beauty routine that helps keep her skin so smooth and youthful looking. The blogger told the publication that she likes to stock up on essential beauty products to keep both her skin and her hair feeling hydrated. Her go-to is a tinted moisturizer with SPF. She also swears by waterproof mascara, bold nail polish, and a hydrating sheet mask for when she travels.

“I’m always amazed at the surprising finds and ever-changing selection of products at Marshalls, especially in the beauty aisle,” she gushed.

Fans who wish to follow Whitney’s travels can do so on her popular Instagram account.