Jenelle Evans Fires Back After Fan Accuses Husband David Of ‘Sniffing’ Something On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans is explaining an odd scene from 'Teen Mom 2.'

Jenelle Evans is fighting back against an odd rumor against her husband, David Eason.

Following last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, a fan shared a clip from the show on Twitter and suggested that Eason was doing something suspicious when he put a device into his nose and seemed to inhale.

“Wtf is David sniffing?!! I mean?? Can someone tell me?” the person asked.

Right away, a number of the fan’s followers began flooding the post with comments, some of whom suggested Eason was using nasal spray. However, according to Evans, who responded to the post herself, Eason was actually using a nose hair trimmer.

“Those are called nose hair trimmers,” she explained, adding a straight-faced emoji.

In the past, Evans and Eason have been targeted with a number of drug rumors and accusations and in February, Eason was terminated from his role on Teen Mom 2 after going on a rant against the LGBT community on his Twitter page. As fans may recall, Eason’s rant began after he started to face backlash over a gun photo he shared online just hours after the tragic school shooting in Florida earlier this year.

Although Eason and his daughter, Ensley, won’t be filming any further seasons of Teen Mom 2, they are expected to be featured for the entirety of the first half of the currently airing season. Then, Evans will begin filming the show without them.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s relationship has been a hot topic for the past several seasons of Teen Mom 2 as her mother, Barbara, continues to express concern in Eason’s control over her daughter. Although Evans has denied that Eason is anything but pleasant to her, he has sparked rumors of potential abuse on a number of occasions due to the way he treats her two sons, Jace and Kaiser.

Although there have been a lot of rumors claiming there is a possibility that Evans will ultimately leave the show in an act of support for her husband, she hasn’t confirmed any such plans and MTV has remained silent on the rumors. Meanwhile, after firing Farrah Abraham months ago, the network has allegedly selected a replacement for their longtime star and will soon feature Are You The One? star Cheyenne Floyd on Teen Mom OG.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.