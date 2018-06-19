WWE News: Jillian Hall Responds To Bullies For ‘Slut-Shaming’ Her, John Cena Settles Out Of Court With Ford

Jillian Hall sent a heartfelt and powerful message, and John Cena released a statement after settling with Ford.

Former WWE champion Jillian Hall has responded to cyber bullies who have slut-shamed her amid the Chris Amann controversy. As the Inquisitr reported, it was recently revealed that WWE physician Chris Amann had a romantic relationship with former WWE superstar Jillian Hall while she was wrestling for the company. Controversy of this revelation stemmed because it’s against doctors’ ethics to have a romantic or sexual relationship with a patient. This was just one of many controversial findings of Dr. Chris Amann’s practices.

The internet can be a wondrous place filled with copious amounts of information and entertainment, and social media allows people to connect with their loved ones and their favorite celebrities. Unfortunately, one of the dark sides of the internet and social media is that it is also an outlet for bullies to do their worst. Cyber bullies have harassed celebrities and artists ever since its birth. Some celebrities ignore the hate, others are drastically affected by it, and some have even left social media platforms to avoid the negativity altogether. Former WWE superstar Jillian Hall has decided to respond to her haters with an intelligent and moving Instagram post.

Jillian Hall’s Instagram response began with the former WWE superstar stating that she hates using the word “slut” in any capacity, but that her post is very necessary right now, and then she went on to explain.

“The past several days I’ve received messages, emails and read some comments that have completely slut shamed me due to information coming out about a prior relationship I was in. Maybe read that last line again! It contains the word ‘relationship.’ To those of you that have decided this makes me a bad person, a girl that was trying to get ahead in my life and career, someone that uses people or just a plain ‘slut,’ you are the problem with this world!”

The former WWE champion then said that she didn’t want to go into specifics but pointed out that she didn’t do anything wrong. She then asked that if the other party involved (WWE doctor Chris Amann) did anything wrong in the law’s eyes, which she said is a “hypothetical,” then why is she the one being bullied? She then said that words hurt people, and that some of the negativity she has received has given her “elevated anxiety,” made her feel depressed, and they hurt her feelings.

I’m sorry. You’re a great person and you don’t deserve that kind of treatment. — Tyler Foster (@TuesNightTyfo) June 19, 2018

Jillian Hall declared that people should “stop slut-shaming,” and that if people have harsh words or opinions about the situation involving her former relationship with the WWE physician, they should direct them where they deserve to be directed and not towards her. Many of her fans have supported her statement and shared kind words of encouragement to Jillian Hall.

In other WWE news, John Cena has reached an undisclosed settlement with Ford Motors Co., as Autoblog reported. John Cena fans are quite aware of his massive car collection, but when he decided to sell his Ford GT, the auto company had some issues with that. There was an extensive application process for the first 500 GT’s built, and in the GT purchase contract, Ford prohibits the owners from selling the cars for two years after purchase.

John Cena received the car in September 2017 and sold it in October of that year. Reportedly, Ford sued the WWE superstar seeking damages of $75,000, and they also wanted to buy the car back for the original price along with any profits John Cena had made when he sold the Ford GT. Cena and Ford settled the matter out of court, and Ford will donate the undisclosed amount to charity. As documented by Autoblog, John Cena released a statement.