Miranda Lambert Says She Was ‘Dragged’ Into Paparazzi World By Blake Shelton, Never Wanted It

Miranda Lambert is talking about her divorce with Blake Shelton in depth, and revealing that it was her marriage to the country music superstar that led her to be “dragged” into the world of paparazzi and tabloids.

According to a June 19 report by Hollywood Life, Miranda Lambert recently gave an interview with Hits Daily Double, where she claimed her marriage to Blake Shelton caused her to be sucked into a world that she never wanted to be apart of.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert dished on how her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton had impacted her song writing, as she had used her album at the time to help her work through the emotions she was feeling. Miranda also claims that it was at that point in time that she felt she was being thrust into a spotlight that she did not want.

“I needed to get to another level. I remember I told [my manager] that I needed to up my visibility on this record. I don’t know why I felt that way. Maybe it was the phase in my life where the tabloids came into play. The Hollywood part of my life, but really my husband’s life at that time,” Lambert stated.

As many fans know, Blake Shelton had always been a well known country singer and songwriter. However, when he joined NBC’s reality singing competition series, The Voice, in 2011, his star rose even further, which made his marriage to Miranda Lambert a point of interest to fans. When the couple announced their split in 2015 the tabloids had a field day with the news.

In addition, when Blake Shelton began dating his Voice co-star, Gwen Stefani, a few months after the divorce, Miranda Lambert’s name began to appear in the tabloids even more.

“It felt like the more they wrote, the more they just made stuff up. Though, honestly, it all muddied the waters so much you couldn’t tell what was true anymore. I was dragged into this paparazzi world, which I had never been part of, never wanted to be part of. I had established this headlining career, finally, and wanted to make sure I kept my spot, really. I’d worked really hard to get my spot, and I wanted to see how I could up my game, to make sure that I stayed at the level I’d gotten to,” the singer stated.

Currently, Miranda Lambert is rumored to be dating Turnpike Troubadours lead singer, Evan Felker. The couple met when the band began touring with Lambert in February, and by April Miranda had announced her split from singer Anderson East and Evan had filed for divorce from his wife, Staci Nelson.

Neither Miranda Lambert nor Evan Felker have not spoken out on their rumored relationship.