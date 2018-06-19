‘Riverdale’ Star Charles Melton Under Fire For Old Tweets That Fat-Shamed Women

The 'Riverdale' star wrote several terrible Tweets that made fun of fat women.

Riverdale star Charles Melton — who plays Reggie Mantle on the hit CW show that’s also currently streaming on Netflix — has come under fire after a series of old tweets, where he fat-shamed women, have emerged.

According to the Daily Mail, the Riverdale star immediately locked his Twitter account after the old tweets were unearthed, and did nothing to address the accusations.

The outlet confirms that Melton wrote the tweets in 2012, before he became a professional actor, when he was about 20 or 21 years old.

Fans of the show will recall that Melton’s sole prior acting gig was as a model on Glee, in 2014, before he got cast in the life-changing role based on the Archie comic book characters.

Even though Melton locked his Twitter account, a few intrepid fans were able to get screenshots of the offending statements beforehand.

You can check out some of the worst offenders below.

Some fans immediately jumped to the defense of the Riverdale star, claiming that he made the statements more than 6 years ago, and therefore should be given a “free pass” for his awful statements.

Others, however, took Charles Melton to task because six years ago, he was 21 years old, more than old enough to know the difference between right and wrong. What’s more, Melton has a bit of a reputation for treating his fans terribly, and this latest incident was only further proof that his bad reputation was well-earned.

This isn’t the first time that a Riverdale star has come under fire. Just last week, KJ Apa — who plays Archie on the show — came under fire for not only posting a misogynist photo but for liking a fat-shaming comment, on Instagram.

Apa’s comments and postings recently came to light after it was announced, by BuzzFeed, that he would replace Kian Lawley in a film called The Hate You Give.

According to the outlet, Lawley was fired from the production after a video of him making racist remarks surfaced online.

It’s not clear if either star of the show faced any repercussions for his actions — however, what is clear is that both are currently in the cross-hairs of the Riverdale fandom, with many fans remarking that the actors are nothing if not “problematic,” even as the two main actresses on the show — Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes — promote a message of body positivity and acceptance.