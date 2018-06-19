Jada Pinkett Smith On Her Kids: ‘Jaden And Willow Have Always Been Different’

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that when it comes to her kids, the mother of two says her children were cut from a different cloth from the moment they were born. As it was reported by People, the actress opened up about knowing that her 17-year-old daughter Willow and 19-year-old son Jaden were born different and she loves them for it. During the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Jada admitted that she had to learn to accept both of her children and their differences when they were younger.

“Everything is changing but it is beautiful. But I must say, it’s taking some getting used to,” Jada said about changing gender norms. “Jaden and Willow have always been different. They were born that way. A lot of people think that it came from my rearing, but no, it just so happened that that’s how they came into the world and I had to get in order. I had to be open enough to receive it.”

Earlier in the show, Jada also revealed and spoke about her husband actor Will Smith’s reaction when he heard Jaden was going to be featured in an ad campaign wearing a skirt and revealed that Will was a bit hesitant and questioned the move at first but eventually came around.

“When Jaden got asked to do the women’s campaign for Louis Vuitton, this kind of gender fluid fashion, Will called me,” Jada recalls of the moment. “‘My son is not supposed to be in a Louis Vuitton ad wearing skirts…Is this a good idea?'” Jada said of Will.

“Well you know what Will? This is what he wants. It’s his expression.” Jada went on to say.

“And he said okay. But it was tight. He was afraid, it was uncomfortable.”

The couple’s youngest child and daughter, Willow said her movie star dad also became concerned when she wanted to shave her head when she was just 9-years-old.

“He told me he didn’t want me to cut my hair. He was like, ‘Don’t do it. All your femininity!’ As if my femininity was in my hair,” she says. Her dad eventually allowed Willow to shave her head and since then both Will and Jada have been vocal about allowing their children to express themselves freely.

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, during the course of Jada’s show, she’s been incredibly candid about the “open” and communitive relationship she shares with her children. During a recent visit to TODAY, Jada spoke about opening up to her daughter about everything from relationships to love and even sex. The actress told Kelly during her visit that she has not shielded herself away from talking about things like sex with her two children, sharing the moment she found out that Jaden had lost his virginity.