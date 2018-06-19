Olivia Culpo Posts Throwback Bikini Photo With Nabilla Benattia

Olivia Culpo is basically the queen of both throwbacks and sexy swimsuits.

If you follow her on Instagram, it’s easy to notice that Culpo posts a ton of bikini photos and with a body like hers, can you really blame her? Most recently, the 25-year-old former Miss Universe shared a beautiful throwback of herself and fellow model, Nabilla Benattia.

In the sexy snapshot, the pair poses together on a boat with the sea at their backs. They both look into the camera as they strike a pose. Olivia can be seen rocking a gorgeous, floral yellow bathing suit with a deep plunging neckline. The stunner completes her look with a gold necklace and earrings along with a fedora hat.

Nabilla Benattia looks equally as beautiful as her modeling counterpart, but instead of a one-piece, Nabilla opted for a black bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The beautiful model pairs her suit with a top knot and a pair of black, reflective sunglasses. It appears as though both ladies are wearing minimal makeup and a dab of lipstick.

It should come as no shock that Olivia’s nearly 3 million followers went crazy over the picture, giving it 57,000 likes and 300-plus comments in just an hour of being posted. Many fans simply commented with their favorite emoji while countless other fans just gushed over how much beauty was packed into one single picture.

???????? @nabillanew A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jun 19, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

“Two bombshells!!! @nabillanew thanks for styling our earrings so perfectly all the time!!!”

“Two queens of beauty,” another wrote.

A few other fans commented on the photo to ask where the pair got their sunglasses and swimsuits from. And while continuing to flaunt her figure on Instagram, it appears as though Culpo has rekindled her romance with NFL star, Danny Amendola.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, the pair were spotted together at a friend’s wedding in Houston over the weekend, just three months after they split up. Amendola was reportedly in his friend’s wedding party and he brought Culpo as his plus-one. They were even photographed holding hands, hugging, and even smooching at the post-wedding celebration.

The couple began their relationship in February 2016, making it Instagram official. They then continued to date for two years before eventually calling it quits.

“We are broken up, and it’s just so fresh for me I really don’t feel comfortable talking about it. Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak,” Culpo confessed in March.

But, it seems as though things are back to normal for the happy couple.