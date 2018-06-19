Khloe Kardashian Slams Haters Who Claim She’s On ‘Ridiculous’ Diet

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out online critics who are claiming that she is losing weight in an unhealthy way following the birth of her daughter, True Thompson.

According to a June 19 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian took to her Twitter account on Monday to hit back at her online haters who claim that she’s lost too much weight, or has lost weight too quickly following True’s birth. She also shot down the claims that she is on a dangerous diet that is helping her shed pounds.

Kardashian tweeted that she “truly dislikes” when people claim she’s losing weight in unhealthy ways, adding that she is adamant about working out and eating healthy foods.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets. It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food,” Khloe wrote.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian fans know that she has become very dedicated to working out over the past few years, and has made it one of her biggest priorities to stay healthy. She even hosts a show called Revenge Body on E!, where she helps give other people the tools and tips that she has learned in order for them to get in shape as well.

Kardashian also took to her Twitter to reveal that while dieting can be a useful tool to get in shape, she truly believes that exercise is the key to getting healthy, and reminds her followers that it should be done at their own pace.

“Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long-lasting results. I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individual’s own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, recently moved back to L.A. from Cleveland. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will now likely resume her workouts in Cali, as she is known for taking to Snapchat and Instagram to show off her exercise regimen, which often includes working out with her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to daughter True only two months ago, but has already started showing off her toned tummy just weeks after giving birth to her first child.