‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Tamra Judge Shares Good News About Husband Eddie’s Health

Tamra Judge's husband is doing well after undergoing his fifth surgery in six months.

Tamra Judge shared some exciting news about her husband, Eddie Judge, on Instagram on Monday.

After wishing her husband a Happy Father’s Day for being a “bonus dad” to her children, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared an update on Eddie’s heart condition with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“For all that’s asking, Eddie had his [second] ablation on Monday for persistent AFIB. (Ablated 71 time) He is recovering in the sun with family [and] friends. As of now he is in sinus rhythm [and] hoping in [three] months he can go off all heart medication and get back to his active life,” she explained from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

As fans of Judge likely saw, the mother of four posted a photo of Eddie in the hospital last Monday and revealed that her husband was undergoing his fifth heart procedure in six months.

Last December, Judge went public with her husband’s heart condition and has continued to keep fans in the loop with his health and ongoing hospital visits in the months since. Eddie has also shared a number of updates on his own social media pages, including a recent post thanking his wife for her continuous support.

Also on Instagram in recent days, Tamra Judge spoke of her five-year wedding anniversary.

Along with a photo taken at Judge’s June 2013 wedding, the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote, “I love you [Eddie Judge] with all my heart. Thank you for loving me.”

Judge also included the hashtag “Tamra’s OC Wedding,” which was the name of her three-part wedding special. As fans of Bravo TV will recall, Judge and her husband were followed as they prepared to get married in September 2013 and were seen tying the knot during the finale episode of the special.

As fans saw during the recently released preview clip for the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge and her husband will be seen going through a number of tough moments as his medical crisis is featured. Judge is also seen in a heartbreaking moment with her mother, in which the longtime reality star breaks down and worries about her husband making it through one of his recent heart procedures.

To see more of Tamra Judge, Eddie Judge, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.