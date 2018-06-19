Here Is Where ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Fits Into The Timeline Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

After the events of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' some people have a lot of continuity questions.

For those who have seen Avengers: Infinity War, it’s hard to know what will come next when the fourth film arrives in theaters in May of 2019. Before that happens, though, there are a few other movies being released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and it has plenty of fans confused as to how that is happening. Next up is Ant-Man and the Wasp this summer, and it is time to see just when it will land in the MCU timeline.

From this point forward, there will be spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War. If you haven’t yet seen Infinity War and don’t want to know what happens, then, stop reading now.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, there was a lot of death or suggested death in Avengers: Infinity War and no one really knows what will happen next. People around the world were dying or disintegrating and that brought about a lot of questions for the movies that will be released before Avengers 4 next year.

Next up on the schedule is Ant-Man and the Wasp which hits theaters on July 6, but how are the two heroes even around to do anything? Shouldn’t they be mounds of dust thanks to Thanos having all of the Infinity Stones and ordering his command?

Marvel Studios

Collider actually paid a visit to the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp last year and learned a lot about where the movie fits into the timeline. As fans know, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) wasn’t actually in Infinity War and his last appearance came in Captain America: Civil War which plays a big role in his next movie.

Executive producer Stephen Broussard didn’t come right out and say it, but his explanation now makes sense as to how Ant-Man and the Wasp can happen.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp, the last time we saw Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was in Civil War. He had gotten wrapped up in his adventure with Captain America, and where that film left off, you might recall he was put in a secret underwater prison and the film indicated that he had been broken out at the end. So our film would sort of pick up after that. And the sort of in-between story that we’re telling, the backstory that would assume when this movie starts would be that Scott, being a family man, well established in the first film, and sort of feeling like he got in over his head in this adventure during Civil War, basically said, ‘Not for me. No thanks, I don’t want to go on this adventure,’ went and sort of plead down a plea bargain out of this misunderstanding he got himself in. And as a part of the terms of that, was basically put under house arrest.”

So, it seems as if Ant-Man and the Wasp will pick up right after Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War even takes place. While the movie is happening after the release of the latter for viewers, it is happening before Infinity War as far as the timeline of the MCU.

The latest TV spot even jokes about the absence of Ant-Man for the war that brought so many Marvel heroes together.

Marvel Studios will have a couple of movies hitting theaters before their next big Avengers flick, but they will all have skewed spans of time as well. Here is the upcoming schedule for what is happening in the MCU:

Ant-Man and the Wasp – July 6, 2018

Captain Marvel – March 8, 2019

Untitled Avengers movie – May 3, 2019

Captain Marvel will be set in the ’90s which makes it really easy to fit into the timeline for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as its actually a prequel to the whole MCU. There will be a lot that takes place in Avengers 4, but Marvel still has plenty to accomplish before that movie even reaches theaters next year. First up, though, will be Ant-Man and the Wasp which will bring fun in all sorts of shapes and sizes.