Rob Kardashian Accuses Blac Chyna Of Attempting To Sabotage His Father’s Day, Per ‘TMZ’

Blac Chyna alleges that Rob Kardashian and rapper Tyga don't pay child support.

Blac Chyna was reported to have called out her two famous baby daddies for not paying child support. In an Instagram Stories post, Chyna uploaded a black photo with white text that read, “WOW Tyga and Rob … no child support BOSS B**** ALL 201 …” Several news outlets have reported that the social media post strongly alluded to Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

However, Rob Kardashian, 31, does pay child support, according to TMZ. In fact, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is hoping to have the $20,000 a month that he pays to be lowered because it doesn’t correlate with his current income, according to Bravo.

The Arthur George sock designer believes that Chyna, 30, was purposely trying to get a reaction out of him through the IG post — which would violate their custody agreement. According to a source close to the couple, the former Rob & Chyna stars’ custody agreement prohibits them from writing negative things about one another on social media.

Rob couldn’t understand why “Chyna disrespected him on Father’s Day” because Rob feels that he could be the best dad to both Dream and King, according to In Touch. According to a source, Rob is pretty upset that Chyna is “continuously trying to extort him and his family for her financial gain.”

The source added that Rob would never go to court and try to obtain full custody of Dream because “he’s not vindictive, he wouldn’t do that to Chyna.”

The source said that Rob received tons of love from his family on Father’s Day and overall vows to make sure that Dream grows up knowing her dad loves her.

Chyna went on to explain why she shared her previous post in another IG story and wrote, “just case y’all in my business.”

Rob and Chyna, who share 1-year-old Dream Kardashian, were previously engaged. Blac Chyna also shares a 5-year-old son named Cairo King with rapper Tyga.

Chyna was previously blasted by her own mother, Tokyo Toni, a few days before Mother’s Day.

Tokyo took to Instagram and posted three emotional videos sharing her thoughts on her famous daughter and her circle of Hollywood friends. According to Toni, Blac Chyna has kept her children, Dream and King Cairo, away from her for two years, according to Radar Online.

“Two years in a row… two years in a row, I’m going on my second year, of not seeing my grans…”

Toni goes on to say that Hollywood is “demon-filled” and that the city changes the character of those living in it. Tokyo then stated that Chyna waged war on her, even though she is the only one on Earth that would die for her “funky a**.”

In the first video that Tokyo Toni posted, she said that “fame goes to people’s head.” Tokyo said that she finally received an explanation for the lack of financial support from Blac Chyna. Tokyo said that she asked the Rob & Chyna star for $30 to buy food and Chyna said that she was broke and had to take care of her kids.

Back in March, Tokyo Toni took to Instagram and said that Chyna doesn’t give her any money even though she could afford to loan her some cash. Toni called Chyna, “stinking rich,” according to BET.

Toni added that she’s been the target of hate across social media because of Blac Chyna and fans of the Kardashians.