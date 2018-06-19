Jenna Johnson Posts Bikini Selfie, Soaks Up Sun With ‘DWTS’ Fiance Val Chmerkovskiy, & Talks Image Self-Doubt

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy of 'Dancing with the Stars' are basking in the Grecian sun post-engagement

Dancing with the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are currently on the vacation of a lifetime together. The DWTS lovebirds have spent the past few days in Greece after visiting Amsterdam and getting engaged in Italy, and it looks like they’re in no rush to head back to the United States. Both Jenna and Val have shared some gorgeous pictures throughout their trip, but Johnson opened up in her latest Instagram post about how even she has had to battle body image issues sometimes.

The past few days of their vacation, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have been in Mykonos, Greece. They’ve been staying at the Myconian Avaton according to the tags they’ve used on Instagram and it sounds as if their vacation may be coming to an end soon. Johnson noted in her latest post that she’s determined to soak up every last minute that she can in the sun.

Johnson looks gorgeous in dark sunglasses and a red polka-dot bikini from ASOS, her hair pulled back into a ponytail. While Chmerkovskiy isn’t seen in this particular shot, it seems likely that he’s right there with Jenna and probably taking the photo. The Dancing with the Stars pro has a svelte dancer’s body from her years of training, but Jenna admits that she has doubts and sometimes feels self-conscious about her body just like many typical women do.

The DWTS star says that she’s always felt self-conscious about her tummy and lower body area. Jenna says that due to her discomfort, she struggles to find swimsuits that she’s comfortable wearing. She praised the ASOS line, noting that the post wasn’t an ad as is commonly found on many reality TV star Instagram accounts these days.

Johnson just said that she has become a big fan of the brand and it’s clear that between the engagement and the cute bikini, she’s glowing with confidence and happiness. In her latest Insta stories, Jenna shared another honest moment, joking about the difference between the shot she posted to her page versus the reality, where she showed a shot of her bending down in a somewhat awkward position.

Jenna Johnson / Instagram Stories

Jenna also shared a cute shot to her Insta story showing her with Val on the beach, adding a note about them being fiance’s and saying that she doesn’t think she’ll ever get sick of saying that. Both Johnson and Chmerkovskiy have shared short videos showing off their gorgeous resort overlooking the water that has stunning nighttime lights. From the looks of things, it’s the perfect place to spend a few days after a long-awaited proposal.

It’ll certainly be a big change for these DWTS dancers when they head back to the U.S. after sharing such an incredible trip together in Europe. However, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have a wedding to plan for and their Dancing with the Stars fans are anxious to hear specifics.