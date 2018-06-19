‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, June 20: Cane Declares War While Victor Thinks He’s Won

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, June 20 bring vast surprises and unexpected requests for businesspeople in Genoa City. Get ready for a day filled with twists and turns as residents navigate the significant changes that come their ways.

First of all, Cane (Daniel Goddard) receives a request that he never saw coming, according to She Knows Soaps. For months now, he’s focused on making things right with Lily (Christel Khalil) and reuniting with her after fathering a child, Sam, out of wedlock. For a while, it looked like they were over, but thanks to both Cane and Lily making an effort, they overcame that trouble.

Plus, Cane had to deal with losing his job at Brash & Sassy, and he ended up landing on his feet at Chancellor. Now, though, Jack’s (Peter Bergman) search for his father leads him straight to Phillip Chancellor, and Cane may find himself on shaky ground at work again as Jack tries to claim what he thinks is his birthright. When Neil (Kristoff St. John) lets Cane know what’s going on, Cane realizes he has to take steps to protect his position. In fact, he ends up declaring that he’ll go to war with Jack before he lets him take over Chancellor.

Today on #YR, The Newmans share a tense Father's Day and Devon and Hilary celebrate their reunion. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/1TJYECK0W5 pic.twitter.com/ck2pRYJTEQ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 15, 2018

With the Newman family at war, the Abbotts in shambles, and now Chancellor, it’s all war all the time in Genoa City as families struggle to make sense of the unexpected situations they keep finding themselves in as the years pass by.

Speaking of Newmans, Victor (Eric Braeden) gets surprising news. It may end up being news that makes him incredibly happy, too. He can scarcely believe that his son, Nick (Joshua Morrow) asked Sharon (Sharon Case) to marry him. Because the arbitrator awarded temporary custody of Christian to Victor due to Sharon residing in the home, Victor thinks he’s got the case in the bag now thanks to Nick’s unexpected proposal.

However, things are never entirely as they seem in Genoa City, and it’s very likely that Nick has something unexpected up his sleeve. Perhaps Nick hopes to make Victor feel he’s won before he decimates his old man with something Victor never saw coming. Remember, Nick made a vow to take away everything Victor ever loved including his entire family, and this could be his first step in fulfilling that vow.

Be sure to tune in to watch The Young and the Restless on CBS and POP tomorrow to see how everything plays out.