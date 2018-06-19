’90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Nafziger Slams ‘Haters’ On Instagram As The Real Story Of Azan Is Revealed

The "90 Day Fiance" star has come under fire for her parenting and for her questionable relationship.

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger has become a bit of an accidental social media sensation thanks to her controversial relationship with her Moroccan boyfriend, Azan Tefou.

As fans of the show already know, Azan’s K-1 visa — the so-called 90 Day Fiance visa — was denied for reasons that were unclear. At the time that the news of the visa being denied was released, Nicole’s mother Robbalee suspected that Azan “threw” the interview on purpose so that his visa would be denied.

Well, now it’s been revealed that Robbalee might have been onto something — at least that’s what In Touch Weekly is saying.

According to the outlet, Azan’s K-1 visa was denied because of his very shady past. In the past, he overstayed a K-1 visa for another country, which — according to United States law — will prevent him from receiving a K-1 visa in the United States.

But that revelation also has major implications for the 90 Day Fiance star: it means that he previously was engaged to someone else from a different country, and was probably using that other woman in the same way he’s currently using Nicole!

We’ll recall that, a few months ago, it was revealed that Azan had several “cheating scandals” to his name. One of Azan’s ex-girlfriends came forward and confessed that he used her, and in fact has a history of scamming women.

The ex-girlfriend went on to say that Azan’s ultimate goal was to get to the United States, and actually tried to get K-1 visas from women from other countries — like Korea and Morocco — because it was easier to get to the United States from those countries than from Morocco. Azan’s sister even recommended that he try marrying a French woman for the sole purpose of using her citizenship to gain access to the United States!

Nicole, of course, is as oblivious as the day is long, and according to a separate report for In Touch Weekly, the 90 Day Fiance star recently took to Instagram to slam the “haters” that she claims she has.

Jun 15, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

The Instagram post reads “my life. My choice. My mistakes. Not your business,” and she captioned the photo with the words, “honestly, TV or not.”

The response from fans, needless to say, was swift.

“Nicole just went on Instagram trying hard as hell to defend this mess. I really hope it works out for her cause this is a disaster!” wrote one fan of the 90 Day Fiance star, echoing sentiments that everyone seems to have about this “mess” of a relationship.