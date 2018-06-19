Iggy Azalea’s Nude Instagram Photos Help Her ‘Feel More Positive’

The rapper also called out people who have publicly been celebrating the death of XXXTentacion.

Iggy Azalea’s Instagram account has gotten a lot of attention recently for being very revealing. The 28-year-old has posted several nude pictures that leave little to the imagination. At the same time, she’s carefully staged each image to be as eye-catching as possible without violating the photo-sharing app’s terms of service. Per The Independent, Instagram has to follow Apple’s rules about nudity, which means that Azalea can’t show her nipples unless she’s breastfeeding or has somehow turned into a sculpture or painting.

The Australian rapper, who currently lives in the United States, recently spoke out on Twitter about her decision to bare it all to her 10.5 million Instagram followers.

“Say what you want about me posting pictures on Instagram but honestly, it gives me something else creative I can focus on… maybe it’s silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more positive.”

Iggy Azalea also openly discussed her struggles with mental illness issues during the same Twitter thread.

“It’s not easy when you are fundamentally someone who struggles with depression and anxiety.”

Another hot topic that recently came up across Azalea’s social media platforms is the public reaction to XXXTentacion’s death. The Daily Mail pointed out that Iggy Azalea is aware of the domestic violence charges the late rapper was facing. However, she mentioned on Instagram how “unnecessary” his death was and told her followers that it made her “genuinely saddened.” Furthermore, she pointed out the “troll mentality” that’s being displayed by everyone who has put up posts celebrating XXXTentacion’s murder.

Commentary on XXXTentacion aside, Iggy Azalea’s past several posts on Instagram have celebrated her body and her jewelry. On June 15, she shared a photo that would have showcased complete nudity if it wasn’t for one strategically placed white flower. She entitled this artistic image “Dreamscaping,” and it has attracted a wide array of comments ranging from religious imagery comparisons to harsh condemnations.

Iggy Azalea opened up to Seventeen about getting a nose job back in 2015, and she also famously underwent breast augmentation surgery during the same year. When asked about these surgeries, she said, “I don’t think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself.”

With her Instagram posts and commentary on Twitter, Iggy Azalea is once again making it clear that she’s comfortable with these changes and has no issue showing off the results to the entire world.