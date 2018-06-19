Farrah Abraham Blames MTV For Her Recent Arrest, Claims She Was ‘Targeted’

Following her recent arrest, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham continues to play the blame game.

As many fans know, the reality star was arrested last week following an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel. According to the Inquisitr, things between the Farrah and a male hotel employee “got heated” and she “allegedly struck the staffer.” Soon after the altercation, police were called to the scene but it didn’t stop there.

Farrah screamed profanities at the officers as she was being arrested and ended up spending the night in jail before posting $500 to bail herself out. Since then, Abraham has been blaming the fact that she is famous for the arrest.

As the Inquisitr shared, Abraham referred to a movie she recently saw, I, Tonya. She compared herself to Tonya Harding in multiple ways, including the fact that they both have experienced successful careers but been portrayed as the bad guy.

And not surprisingly, Abraham was at it again, this time pointing the finger at her former employer, MTV. As Radar Online shares, Farrah spoke out on the red carpet of the MTV Movie Awards.

“I was not guilty of anything, of trespassing or misdemeanor battery. There was no reason for anyone to speak out. Everyone I work with knows the truth, I was standing there and I was targeted.”

She also explained that her nine years on the show Teen Mom has made the media and fans think that she is a bad person.

“Why has everything happened to me for the last nine years? Because I was on TV and made out to be a villain. I’m actually a nice, wonderful person working her a** off.”

And she was asked about her time behind bars, Farrah confessed that her jail stint was terrifying since she didn’t have her cell phone for 12 hours. She also said that the only thing that she thought about during her time behind bards was her family.

And since the arrest, Abraham claims that she explained what happened to her nine-year-old daughter, Sophia. She told reporters that she told Sophia that she remained calm and cool when the unexpected arrest happened.

“You can be so nice to a certain extent and then it’s like, ‘Whew.’ People will try to ruin your career and you do nothing to have that happen,” she said.

For now, Abraham says that she will continue to focus on her work and even wants to start writing movie scripts.