Ashley Iaconetti Thought Jared Haibon Might Propose In Mexico, ‘BIP’ Stars Share Selfies Post-Engagement

'Bachelor in Paradise' star Ashley Iaconetti apparently had a hunch that Jared Haibon was planning to propose while they were in Mexico

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon took a very long time to get on the same page about a romantic relationship with one another. However, now that the Bachelor in Paradise stars are a couple and are more than friends, they’re moving full-steam ahead in terms of building a life together. The two just got engaged in Mexico, and they’re back on social media sharing some pictures as insiders say that she thought a proposal might be coming.

According to a source for People, Ashley Iaconetti had a hunch that Jared Haibon might be planning to propose while they were together in Mexico. Granted, one can’t exactly argue that the setting was ideal. They were taking part in filming Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and getting engaged there would truly bring their relationship full circle.

Even though Iaconetti thought Haibon might pop the question, she apparently did her best to keep her calm and not get ahead of herself. Bachelor in Paradise fans have seen Ashley get emotional over Jared many, many times before, and it would certainly be crushing if she had set her heart on an engagement in Mexico and then it didn’t happen.

Luckily, Haibon was prepared and got down on bended knee on the beach in Mexico and of course, Iaconetti said yes. They are, naturally, said to be thrilled and excited about this big step in their relationship and Bachelor in Paradise fans will surely hear more directly from the two as they move forward.

Love works in mysterious ways ???? A post shared by Jared Haibon (@jaredhaibon) on Jun 18, 2018 at 5:08pm PDT

Jared has shared a photo on Instagram showing him with Ashley on the beach, seemingly shortly after she accepted his proposal. He’s holding her in his arms and her engagement ring can be seen as they kiss. Haibon added a caption with a ring and simply said, “Love works in mysterious ways.”

Ashley has returned to social media since her big engagement as well, and she posted an adorable shot on Instagram showing her with Jared in Mexico. Iaconetti notes that the picture is from the night before they got engaged and fans have gone wild over both posts. Her post has received more than 250,000 likes in less than a day, with more than 7,000 comments, while his post has about 180,000 likes and almost 4,000 comments.

Haibon shared another photo of Iaconetti via his Twitter page, noting that to him, she’s the future Mrs. Haibon in it. It’s not the most flattering picture of the Bachelor in Paradise star that he could have posted, but Iaconetti retweeted it so it seems she’s pretty tickled by the sentiment at least.

When will Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon get married? Will Bachelor in Paradise fans get to see it on television? There are a lot of questions that Ashley and Jared will work on solving in the weeks ahead and fans can’t wait to learn more.