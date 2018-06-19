Meghan Markle’s Royal Ascot Debut Is Different From Kate’s, But She Is Still Following Her Footsteps

Meghan is following Kate Middleton's footsteps, but also not aping her.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made her Royal Ascot debut by joining Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth on day one of the annual horse races on Tuesday.

A month after her wedding, Meghan has already shown her love for royal protocol by being an ever-present fixture in the royal itinerary. She was present for Prince Charles’ early celebration of his birthday, bonded with the extended royal family during Trooping the Color, and has now made the first of what we hope would be multiple Royal Ascot appearances — all the while looking stunning and never out-of-place for a royal newbie!

Compared to the Duchess of Cambridge, who took five years to make her debut at Royal Ascot after her wedding with Prince William, Meghan is not leaving out anything royalty has to offer for later. But while she might not be taking her cue from Kate as far as royal appearances are concerned, something else espoused by Kate seems to have struck a chord with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle Just Recycled Something From Her Wedding Day Outfit https://t.co/K4SVToR6Ja — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) June 19, 2018

Arriving in the third carriage along with Prince Harry, and joined by Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Meghan wore a white Givenchy — the same designer as her wedding dress. She paired her dress with a white Philip Treacy hat and wore her hair in a chic, low bun, according to Hollywood Life.

While the dress or the shoes that Meghan wore weren’t a repeat this time around, the white dress showed Meghan’s penchant for sticking with the same designer. The same can be said of her outfit at the wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin Celia McCorquodale this past weekend, where, as reported by Elle, Meghan wore the same pair of custom Aquazzura heels she wore on her wedding.

Meghan’s affinity for Aquazzura has been long-standing, with her wearing a lace-up pair of stilettos by the label for her engagement announcement at Kensington Palace at the end of last year.

Repeating fashion choices by the latest royal entrant is not something entirely unheard of. In fact, Kate Middleton is known to repeat her dresses for public appearances, by regularly wearing the same outfit, “be it a scarlet red dress and pink peplum dress by Alexander McQueen, or her cream and gold Day Birger et Mikkelsen coat dress and dark green L.K. Bennett skirt suit.”

Meghan is surely taking cues from her sister-in-law whenever necessary, but still stamping her own presence on the royal household — and that can only mark a great beginning.