Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Pack On The PDA In Barcelona

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner are preparing for their upcoming nuptials.

Love is grand, but young love is even grander — especially when we see Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner showing off their young love for the world to see.

The Game of Thrones starlet and her soon-to-be husband were caught by the Daily Mail packing on the PDA with one another in Barcelona, Spain, where they were enjoying a bit of R&R while preparing for their upcoming nuptials.

Despite the fact that they’re getting ready for marriage, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner haven’t had much time together because their schedules are so busy.

Jonas, for his part, has been in the Land Down Under, where he’s been filming The Voice Australia. He serves as a judge on the Australian version of the popular American singing competition.

Turner has, of course, been filming the final season of the hit HBO show, Game of Thrones, where she plays the conniving Sansa Stark.

Though they were dressed casually for the occasion, the two could barely keep their hands off each other.

Check out the video of their PDA below.

Later on, Joe and Sophie met up with Jonas’ DNCE collective, Cole Whittle, Jack Lawless and JinJoo Lee.

It was later revealed that the “Cake By The Ocean” hit-makers were in Barcelona to perform at a sold-out show.

So it seems like they’re working even when they’re on vacation!

DNCE is launching a full-scale European tour off of the back of this successful performance in Barcelona. They’ll be playing stops in Madrid, France, and the U.K., amongst other places.

Later in the week, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted in Australia while en route to the United States, according to a different report by the Daily Mail.

But unlike in Barcelona, where they were dressed casually and in short sleeves, they were completely bundled up and shy with the PDA in Australia, since it’s currently winter there.

While down there, Jonas revealed in an interview with KIIS-FM Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show that, while he and Turner haven’t gotten fully into the details of their impending nuptials, he thinks they’ll have “a lot of help” when the time finally comes, and he wanted to emphasize that he and his soon-to-be wife are “very happy.”

It’s unclear when, exactly, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot, but we can’t wait to see what happens when they do!