Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Spotted Leaving The Peppermint Club Together

Kendall Jenner and her rumored new boyfriend, Ben Simmons, were spotted leaving the Peppermint Club in L.A. together on Monday night, fueling rumors that they’re dating.

According to a June 19 report by The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons seem to be getting a bit more serious these days, as they’ve been spotted out together multiple times in the past couple of weeks.

The supermodel and the NBA star were seen leaving the venue together in the same car as they reportedly headed to a private party after hanging out in the club. Jenner wore a black tank top as her long hair was pulled back into a ponytail. Meanwhile, Simmons donned a black hoodie for the date night.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons reportedly tried to avoid crowds and photographers as they left the nightclub on Monday night. They jumped into the back of an SUV together as they were surrounded by friends. However, they were spotted despite their attempts to be stealthy.

Inside the club, Kendall and Ben met up with Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The outing marked Khloe and Tristan’s first public appearance in L.A. since Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal back in April.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were spotted together on Sunday as well. The couple was seen shopping for groceries at Erewhon Market in L.A. on Father’s Day.

Sources revealed that Kendall and Ben were “out in the open” during their shopping trip, and that they were not trying to hide their relationship. Their newest dates come just days after Jenner was spotted seemingly cheating on Simmons with Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother, Anwar.

NBA fans are now expressing concern for Ben Simmon’s basketball career. Simmons, who had a stellar rookie year with the Philadelphia 76ers, is now said to be subject to the Kardashian curse, a rumored curse that refers to the men in the Kardashian/Jenner women’s lives taking a downward spiral after dating them. Alleged victims of the curse include Reggie Bush, Kris Humphries, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, Tyga, Caitlyn Jenner, and more.

“Sad day. The day we lost Ben Simmons to the Kardashian curse. The man could have been the next LeBron James. Gone. RIP Bruh,” one Twitter user wrote after Kendall Jenner was spotted with the NBA star multiple times.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are staying quiet on the relationship, at least for now. They have not confirmed any romantic involvement, nor have they made an official public appearance together.