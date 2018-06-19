Richard Painter Ad Uses Real Dumpster Fire As Metaphor For Trump Regime In Minnesota Senate Seat Bid

Painter is a former Republican whose main goal is Donald Trump's impeachment.

Richard Painter, a Minnesota Democrat who was once a Republican, and whose chief political goal is the impeachment of Donald Trump, has issued an attack ad likening the Trump “regime” to a dumpster fire.

As Time reports, Painter’s most recent political ad gets straight to the point. As sirens rage, the cameras focus on flames pouring out of a dumpster. Then the camera pans back to Painter.

“Some people see a dumpster fire and do nothing but watch the spectacle.”

Then, in a voice that might possibly be intended as a Donald Trump impersonation, Painter uses one of Trump’s favorite phrases (“Fake News!”) to illustrate that some prefer to just ignore the dumpster fire. Finally, Painter compares the dumpster fire metaphor to what’s going on in Washington, before the fire is put out.

“There is an inferno raging in Washington. But here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we know how to put out a fire.”

NOTE: “The Land of 10,000 Lakes” is a nickname for Minnesota.

The phrase “dumpster fire” has made the dictionary – if you consider the American Dialectical Society’s having defined the phrase as making the dictionary.

“As a metaphor for a situation that is out of control or poorly handled, dumpster fire came into prominence in 2016, very frequently in the context of the U.S. presidential campaign.”

Painter has made no secret that his biggest political goal is Donald Trump’s impeachment. As Time reported in May, so enthusiastic is Painter about impeaching Trump that even some fellow Democrats want him to tone it down a little bit.

In fact, few Democrats in Washington actually support impeaching Trump – at least, not at this time. Some, such as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, have made it clear that there’s no point in discussing impeachment until the Mueller probe has run its course. There’s also the fact that, as some Democrat strategists have pointed out, impeaching Trump before the 2020 mid-term elections would be a “gift” to Trump supporters.

Painter is having none of that. In angling for Trump’s impeachment, he compared the situation today to that of the Nixon Era and the Watergate scandal.

“We’re well past the point that we were when the House and Senate in 1973 … had hearings, real hearing with testimony, and we gotta get going on that.”

Painter is challenging Senator Tina Smith in Minnesota’s Democratic primary. Smith occupies the seat formerly held by Democrat Al Franken, who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.