Shawn Mendes Shares Thoughts On Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber’s Relationship

Some may be surprised by Mendes' comments.

Hailey Baldwin isn’t the only one who seems really, really happy about her new relationship with Justin Bieber. Turns out, her once rumored boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, is also happy about it!

As many fans know, Hailey and Shawn were rumored to have been dating for quite some time. Rumors heightened after the pair attended the Met Gala together but both parties have since denied the romance.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Mendes went on the record about his relationship with model Hailey Baldwin by saying that they’re just “really good friends.” He also dished on what it was like to walk the red carpet alongside such a pro.

“It’s funny, she’s such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I’ve been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on, I’m happy to walk with her—she’s amazing.”

And now that Hailey and Justin Bieber appear to be an item, Mendes still has nothing but love for both of them, even though he confessed that he isn’t sure if they’re actually dating or not when he was asked.

“I think that’s awesome. I love them both. They’re both really awesome people. When I first started out, everybody was like, ‘Oh, how do you feel about being compared to Justin?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, how do I feel?’ That’s the best thing anyone could say to me. He’s the man,” the 19-year-old told ETalk.

MET! @tommyhilfiger ???? A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 7, 2018 at 9:36pm PDT

In case you’ve been living under a rock, it seems as though Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are definitely an item though neither of them have officially commented on it. First the pair enjoyed a tropical vacation in Miami where Baldwin and Bieber could be seen lounging poolside in a rented mansion, packing on the PDA as Baldwin massaged Bieber. They were also photographed hanging out at Miami’s famous nightclub, LIV at Fontainebleau.

Soon after, the rumored couple moved their relationship over to New York. As the Inquisitr shared, the couple again packed on the PDA, kissing at NYC’s East River, then again at BK’s Domino Park, and again at Rockefeller Park.

A video of the couple kissing also surfaced and that should basically be enough to confirm that the couple are indeed dating. As Baldwin was previously linked to Shawn Mendes, Bieber was recently rumored to have been dating his on-again off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

There’s nothing quite like the web of Hollywood couples is there?