Lala Kent Honors Late Father With Emotional Instagram Post On Father’s Day [Photo]

Lala Kent is still missing her dad like crazy.

Lala Kent honored her late father, Kent Burningham, on Instagram on Father’s Day.

Just two months after his passing, the Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of the two of them enjoying a meal together at a restaurant. In the caption, Kent spoke of how hard it has been coping with his death.

“There isn’t a minute that goes by I don’t think of you,” she wrote on June 17. “Not one second my heart doesn’t hurt. Not a moment that I feel whole. Today is heartbreaking and beautiful all at once.”

Burningham passed away at the end of April.

“I miss you. I miss your voice. I miss your smile. I miss hugging you. I miss it all,” she continued. “I’m so grateful to call you mine, dad. I am forever thankful and forever changed. Happy Father’s Day, my sweet dad. Until we meet again…”

When Kent shared the post below, she and her boyfriend Randall Emmett were spending time with one another in North Carolina and sharing a number of images from their trip on their Instagram pages. They also posed for a photo in their bathing suits in front of a beautiful waterfall.

Lala Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the series’ fourth season after being hired by Lisa Vanderpump as a hostess at SUR Restaurant. Now, as the series begins its seventh season, fans are wondering if Kent will continue to work at the restaurant.

Although Kent has been seen at the venue throughout production on Season 7, she recently jump-started her acting career and has landed roles in at least two upcoming movies. So, when it comes to the future, her time at the restaurant may be greatly reduced.

In other Lala Kent news, she and her producer boyfriend, Randall Emmett, seem to be going strong after 2.5 years of dating and recently declared that they are planning to be together forever. As some may have seen, the couple participated in their first joint interview last week at the premiere of Gotti in New York City and spoke of their future plans with Us Weekly.

“I love Lala and I’m going to be with her always and forever,” Emmett said. “So, that’s for the stars to align when they align.”

Also during the interview, Kent made it clear that Emmett would not be joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules, nor would they ever consider starring in their own reality show.