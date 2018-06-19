Khloe Kardashian Spotted Out In L.A. As She Drops By Kanye West’s Offices To Pick Up New Yeezys

Khloe Kardashian is re-acclimating to life in L.A. quickly. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted out and about in California this week just hours after moving back home from Cleveland, Ohio.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe was photographed heading to Kanye West’s offices, where her sister, Kim Kardashian, was also seen on Monday. The new mom seemingly dropped by to pick a brand new pair of Kanye’s Yeezy sneakers.

Khloe Kardashian was spotted donning an all black ensemble, wearing a long-sleeved Good American shirt and dark leggings with a jacket tied around her waist. She also wore slip on black and white Adidas sandals to complete the casual look. The reality TV star also sported over-sized sunglasses and long, wavy blonde hair as she carried the Yeezys, a drink, and her phone out of her brother-in-law’s office.

Later that night, Khloe Kardashian hit the town again, this time with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. According to TMZ, the couple dined at Nobu in Malibu, one of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s favorite hot spots, before heading to the Peppermint Club.

While at the club, Khloe and Tristan reportedly met up with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, as well as Kendall Jenner and her rumored new beau, Ben Simmons. The outlet reveals that Khloe and her sisters kept a “watchful eye” over Tristan as he interacted with people in the club after his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson moved back to L.A. from Cleveland over the weekend, and celebrated Father’s Day at Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion. The couple are now getting used to life in L.A. yet again as Khloe has even been showing off parts of her house, including her baby daughter True Thompson’s nursery.

Khloe Kardashian recently wrote a blog post about her love for the little girl’s bedroom, which has been decorated in pink and white flamingos.

“I love how elegant the flamingo is. True has the longest, skinniest legs like a flamingo! It’s so funny how we feel our children’s personalities before we even meet them. Maybe True picked the wallpaper in my tummy,” Khloe wrote on her app.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian is happy to be back in L.A. with Tristan Thompson, and has already picked up her old life back in the spotlight, as paparazzi are seemingly rolling on everything she does while out on the town.