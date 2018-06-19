Iggy Azalea Explains String Of Racy Photographs Amid Struggles With Depression

Iggy Azalea is opening up about her decision to post a number of nude photographs on Instagram lately which some have been critical about.

The 28-year-old Australian rapper who has previously opened up about battling depression said that when she is not feeling great about the fact that her latest project has not yet been released, she uses these photographs as a creative outlet.

“Say what you want about me posting pictures on Instagram but honestly, it gives me something else creative i can focus on – when sometimes I’m in a dark place or I feel stagnant. Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday… but I don’t get to make those choices,” Iggy tweeted Monday. “Maybe it’s silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more positive and just keep my mind in a creative space constantly thinking of new visual things and color palates. I’m really glad I’ve got something i can do without needing permission.”

The pop star rapper said that if it were up to her, she would be releasing music as much as she is posting photographs. While music is her first love, Iggy revealed that she also spends time thinking about “what to visually do to execute at a high level.”

For years Iggy has been transparent about her struggles with having suicidal thoughts, depression, and anxiety. She opened the conversation up again on Twitter Monday, telling 8 million fans that it is not easy to deal with those struggles.

In 2016, Iggy told the Los Angeles, California, radio station Power 106 FM that the harsh criticism she received early in her career once made her contemplate ending her life. More than just criticism, Azalea has engaged in some high profile music industry beefs with the likes of New York City rapper Azealia Banks, rap legend Snoop Dogg, rapper Tyler the Creator and a number of others.

When speaking to Power 106 FM, she did admit that the stress of it all was too much to handle and that there were times when she wanted to “quit life.” Last year Iggy underwent intensive therapy for two weeks in Arizona which she believed to be helpful, according to Billboard.

While her Twitter rant on Monday pointed to the fact that Iggy still struggles with depression and anxiety, it also reveals that she is hopeful for the future. She expressed her appreciation for the loving and supportive messages sent by her fans.