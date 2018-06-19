WWE News: Huge Gauntlet Match And Big Stable Set To Debut Tonight On ‘SmackDown Live’

After a pretty big 'Monday Night Raw,' Team Blue is looking to answer with a huge show of their own.

Money in the Bank brought forth a lot of action and some unexpected surprises, but now, it’s time to move ahead with the next chapter for WWE storylines. As reported by Inquisitr, Monday Night Raw brought it in a huge way with a suspension and a new champion, but will Team Blue do the same? According to the preview for this week’s SmackDown Live, WWE is prepared to lay it all out for the fans and deliver a great show.

The official website of WWE revealed their preview for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, and it is going to be headlined by a huge five-man Gauntlet Match. Big E, Rusev, The Miz, Samoa Joe, and Daniel Bryan will face off to see who becomes the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

The winner of that match will go on to face AJ Styles at Extreme Rules next month, but the type of match for the title is not yet known. As for Shinsuke Nakamura, it will be interesting to see what’s next for him after a number of unsuccessful attempts at taking Styles’ title.

While that match is more than enough for a good show, there is going to be more and it includes the long-awaited of SAnitY, the popular stable from NXT.

WWE

As reported by Inquisitr earlier this month, SAnitY finally appeared on WWE’s main roster after being called up during the Superstar Shake-Up in April. It was only during a couple of WWE Live Events, though, and not officially on television but that is about to change.

Tonight, two members of SAnitY will take on The Usos in their televised main roster debut. It’s not yet known which two members of the stable will be in the match, but The Usos need to be ready for any combination of Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain.

Two other big events are scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown Live and they include:

Becky Lynch takes on Billie Kay

Is another Mellabration in the works?

According to Cageside Seats, James Ellsworth is scheduled to be on SmackDown Live tonight after making his shocking return on Sunday at Money in the Bank. It’s not sure how long he will be sticking around, but it wasn’t just a one-off thing.

WWE is really trying to pull up the ratings for its weekly TV shows with some big matches and segments after Money in the Bank. Last night’s Monday Night Raw was a good start to the week, but SmackDown Live is looking to make it even better. The huge Gauntlet Match and the overdue debut of SAnitY should end up bringing in good ratings and a pretty big crowd.