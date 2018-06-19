Scooter Braun’s Wife, Yael, Shares Bikini Photo To Announce Third Pregnancy

Scooter Braun and his wife, Yael, are set to welcome their third child!

In an Instagram post on her account yesterday, the 31-year-old poses in a field of grass as she cradles her growing belly. Braun looks beautiful with her blonde hair down and an oversized pair of sunglasses. But what really has fans talking is Yael’s amazing body that is fully on display in a tropical swimsuit.

The photo was posted in honor of her husband, Scooter’s, birthday and has already gained a ton of attention from fans. Thus far, Yael’s post has earned her over 49,000 likes in addition to 1,800 comments. Many fans were quick to comment on how beautiful Yael looks in the image while countless other fans just wished the soon-to-be mother of three congratulations.

“Congratulations! Man I wish I looked that good before no baby LOL little pregnant with number 3.”

“Uuuu yaaayy Congratulations we love you,” another wrote.

Scooter shared a similar post on his own Instagram account, with Yael and their two children, 3-year-old Jagger and 1-year-old Levi. In the image, Braun holds Yael’s tummy as he looks into the camera with a big smile on his face. Each of the parents hold one of their children in their arms in the sweet snapshot. And the caption of the image is just as sweet as the image itself.

“But the best part of this birthday is I got my wish… OUR wish… #anotherone,” the manager wrote.

Like his wife, Braun’s post also received a ton of attention from his fans with over 140,000 likes in addition to 3,000-plus comments.

As most fans know, Braun is famously the manager of stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Recently, the Inquisitr shared that Bieber decided to celebrate his longtime manager’s birthday by rallying over 100 million fans to engage in some mischief on social media.

In a post on his Twitter page, Bieber told his fans that they should send Braun unsolicited singing videos.

“@scooterbraun discovered me so 4 his bday everyone follow and send him vids of u singing really badly saying discover me. Drive him nuts!”

And it seems like his prank may have worked. Within just one day of the post, Bieber’s tweet has already received over 22,000 likes in addition to 8,900 retweets. Many fans even commented on Justin’s post with a singing video as Justin requested.

Originally, Bieber tweeted the same message in 2010 but decided to re-post the message on Braun’s birthday eight years later. Of course, it was Braun who discovered Bieber on YouTube in 2008.

At the time, Justin was only 13-years-old.