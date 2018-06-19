‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Condemns Bullying In Pre-Taped MTV Awards Message

Millie Bobby Brown was very vocal against bullying at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, directly after deactivating her Twitter page for the exact same reason.

In a report by Entertainment Online, although the Stranger Things star reportedly wasn’t physically in attendance at the award show, citing a knee injury as the reason for her absence, she did, however, create a video message that was played in lieu of her accepting the award presented for Best Performance in a Show.

In the message, the young star was grateful to fans for their continuous support as her career goes on, stating that playing Eleven has “changed my life in the most incredible ways.”

Brown also made sure to address those who instigated with her online last week, making her the basis for some homophobic memes.

“Finally, since I know there are many young people watching this—and even to the adults, too —they could probably use the reminder that I was taught: If you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” she said. “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you.”

“If you need a reminder of how worthy you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”

The Stranger Things star had recently disabled commenting on her posts as well but acknowledged her fans for their positivity on the picture-sharing site.

“I want to say thank you to all my fans for supporting me and always being there!! I couldn’t have done this without every single one of you. I see all your positivity and love every day. Thank you!”

“Landing the role of Eleven in @Stranger_Things has changed my life.” Congratulations to Millie Bobby Brown for winning Best Performance in a Show ❤️| Tune into the #MTVAwards right now on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/dRODnOPKDz — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018

Although Brown wasn’t actually in attendance to receive her award, the actress did whatever she could to be there in some form.

She even shared a screenshot of her Face Timing with Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, who was actually in attendance.

The show has proven to be a blockbuster success for Netflix, and in a data report from Nielsen, which only recently began measuring subscription video on demand services, it showed that 361,000 viewers binged their way through the entire second season of Stranger Things on the first day it was available.

In its first three days, the first episode averaged 15.8 million U.S. viewers, 11 million of which were ages 18 through 49.

Along with those numbers, a count of every episode available was also kept during those three days and exemplified that every episode of Stranger Things averaged more than 4 million viewers, over 3 million of whom were 18 through 49.

This is not the first time a celebrity has left social media due to the negative energy that surrounded their usage of it. Other notable names besides Brown that made news for their self-removal from social media were Kelly Marie Tran and Kendall Jenner.