Tommy Lee Continues Family Feud On Social Media, Alleges He Spent $130K On Son Brandon’s Rehab

The feud between the former Motley Crue drummer and his eldest son is still raging on, days after both men threw social media potshots at each other on Father's Day.

Instead of calling a ceasefire in commemoration of Father’s Day, both Tommy Lee and his estranged son, Brandon Thomas Lee, continued throwing potshots at each other on social media over the weekend. With days having passed since their last exchange, it would appear that the feud is still far from over, as the former Motley Crue drummer took to Twitter on Monday evening to list some of the things he had spent on his son or because of his alleged actions, including what he claims was an expensive stint in rehab.

The latest chapter in the Tommy Lee vs. Brandon Lee family feud was documented Tuesday in a report from TMZ, which cited a tweet from the controversial rocker, where he parodied the famous MasterCard advertisement in enumerating some of his recent expenses and referring to Brandon’s response to his Father’s Day post on social media. Tommy also referenced the highly publicized father-and-son altercation from earlier this year, which reportedly resulted in Brandon knocking his father out cold.

“Rehab for son: $130,000 Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000 Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000 Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brandon, 22, did not take well to his dad Tommy’s Father’s Day post on Instagram, where the 55-year-old musician, in the interest of keeping things as honest as possible, said that he loves his sons even if they “can be a**holes” and don’t seem to recognize the value of things. He also used the post to throw potshots at his ex-wife, actress Pamela Anderson, whom he accused of enabling their sons’ “bad behavior,” and still rewarding them with material things even if “they weren’t good.”

While the video has apparently been deleted, Brandon Lee responded to Tommy’s post by sharing a clip of his father “looking a little sleepy” in his underwear, and accusing him of not showing up to his sons’ important events. He also added a warning asking his father to stop airing his dirty laundry on social media, lest he get “put right back to f**kin’ sleep,” like he was when both men had a physical altercation in March.

Brandon’s recent social media activity, which took place shortly before Tommy’s MasterCard-referencing tirade, suggested that he wants to “move on” and keep the family feud private at the very least, according to a report from Metro.

According to TMZ, Tommy Lee’s claims that he paid for Brandon’s rehab are notable, as the aspiring model had never been reported to have any problems with substance abuse like his father did on multiple occasions. While Tommy had previously claimed to limit his alcohol intake to “a few drinks here and there,” Brandon told People in March that the fight he had with his father at that time was driven by Tommy’s alleged alcoholism, and his refusal to get sober despite Brandon’s “tireless” efforts to organize an intervention.