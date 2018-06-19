A-Rod Introduces His ‘Team,’ Comes Together With JLo’s Kids In Fun Photos

They may not be married or even engaged yet, but it certainly seems like Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have already perfectly blended their families together.

As the Inquisitr shared over the weekend, Lopez honored her boyfriend in a sweet Instagram post on Father’s Day. Even though the couple has no children together, that didn’t stop her from gushing over her man on Instagram over the weekend as she thanked him for loving her two kids as if they were his own.

In the post on her Instagram account, JLo shared a video of the New York Yankees star receiving two cards. One was from his daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, and another was from Jennifer’s two kids, 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. And to go along with the sweet video was an equally as sweet post.

“Appreciating you and loving you today and everyday for being our fearless leader, our everyday hero, for making us all laugh and enjoy this adventure we are all on together in every moment… for being the ringmaster to this traveling circus we call our life!! We love you today and everyday… Happy Fathers Day to the most loving daddy to Tashi and Ella!! And thank you my love for being so beautifully loving to Emme and Max. Your kindness and generosity is never taken for granted. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives,” Lopez wrote.

Then yesterday, Rodriguez shared a cute series of photos on his own Instagram story, introducing what he called “our team.” The series of images show Lopez, Rodriguez, and each of their children in a different role on the team.

The first photo is of Lopez, who A-Rod refers to as the “CEO and boss” of the clan. The next photo goes to Rodriguez’s daughter, Tashi, who he calls the “Director of Communications” with the words “English and Journalism” written right below.

Next up is Lopez’s son, Max, who has earned the title of “Director of Science;” Emme, who is Lopez’s daughter with singer Marc Anthony, was named the “Fashion Director” of the squad; while A-Rod’s daughter Ella takes on the role of “Creative Director.”

And last but not least is Rodriguez himself, who assumes the family role of “Executive Assistant to the CEO” as well as the “uber driver” of the group. How cute!

Judging by all of the sweet posts about each other and each other’s children on their social media accounts, fans think that the pair could be headed down the aisle sooner rather than later.

But either way, it’s easy to see that the two are head over heels for each other.