Tristan Thompson’s Mistress Lani Blair Reportedly Living In His Cleveland Home

Tristan Thompson’s alleged mistress, Lani Blair, may be taking up residence at his Cleveland home now the he and Khloe Kardashian have moved back to L.A. for the summer.

According to a June 18 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have officially moved back to California, at least for the summer, but their house isn’t empty. Sources tell the magazine that Lani Blair has moved in to the lakeside Cleveland home, and that she’s loving every minute of living at Tristan’s residence.

An insider claims that Lani Blair is very “happy” to be in Cleveland and living at Tristan Thompson’s home. Blair allegedly “loves” being there, despite the fact that Khloe Kardashian just recently moved out of the house.

“Lani’s so unbelievably happy that Khloe’s out of Cleveland because she now has Tristan’s house all to herself. Lani loves it there. She feels like it’s her home and knows that she’ll be there for a long time because Khloe won’t be coming back soon. That’s what Tristan told her.”

Last weekend In Vegas???? A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Jun 14, 2018 at 8:44pm PDT

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women, Lani Blair included, surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named True. However, Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland and work things out with Thompson.

Over the weekend, the famous couple moved back to L.A. and celebrated Father’s Day in Khloe’s Calabasas mansion. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors are swirling that Khloe and Tristan will not be living together while they are in L.A. However, Kardashian and Thompson were spotted out partying on Monday night.

The couple hit of Nobu together in Malibu, a favorite spot of Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, before moving to the Peppermint Club. While at the club, Khloe and Tristan met up with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, as well as Kendall Jenner and her NBA baller boyfriend, Ben Simmons. TMZ reports that Khloe and her sisters kept a “watchful eye” on Tristan while in the club.

While things look to be going well for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, sources claim that Lani Blair may be planning to steal the reality TV star’s man.

“Lani’s really missed Tristan and feels that with Khloe out the way, they won’t have to sneak around, and she’ll have more time to convince him that she’s the one he should be with,” one insider claims.