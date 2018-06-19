Idris Elba Packs On PDA With Bikini-Clad Fiancée Sabrina Dhowre In Spain

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dhowre enjoyed each other’s company on a luxury yacht on the east coast of Spain. The A-list actor and his bikini-clad spouse couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they got romantic in a public display of affection.

Despite swearing off marriage, the British actor got engaged to the Canadian beauty queen after about a year of dating. The Daily Mail published exclusive photos of the couple on the luxury yacht.

Dhowre is wearing a white bikini on the yacht as the Beast of No Nation actor is photographed getting intimate with his fiancée. The couple is spotted hugging and the 45-year-old actor and DJ grabs a handful of her derriere.

In a cover story about his upcoming film roles last year, the English actor told Essence magazine that he doesn’t think he will get married again after two failed marriages.

“Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Yeah, I don’t think so,” he says. “Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.”

Elba was last married over a decade ago to Sonya Nicole Hamlin for about four months, and his first marriage was to Kim Norgaard from 1999 to 2003. The actor also shares a son with his former girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Elba seems to have reversed his stance on marriage after falling for the Canadian beauty queen who he proposed to in February earlier this year.

After a screening of his directorial debut Yardie in London, the 45-year-old actor dropped to one knee on stage to ask Sabrina’s hand in marriage.

The couple was accompanied by friends on the luxury yacht in Spain. Idris met his fiancée while filming The Mountain Between Us alongside fellow English actress Kate Winslet in Canada.

The loved-up couple has been seen at many red carpet events and recently at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They made their first public appearance at a red carpet event for Molly’s Game in which the actor starred alongside Jessica Chastain at the 45th Toronto International Film Festival.

The British actor pushed back against his playboy image in an interview with the New York Times.

“They just have so much of who I am wrong, they feel like I must be a playboy. I must be noncommittal. I must be the kind of guy that jumps in and out.”

Elba returns as DCI John Luther in the trailer the fifth season of British series Luther.