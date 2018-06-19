Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Has Healthy Baby After Prior Miscarriage

A new bundle of joy joins a growing group of royal cousins.

Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton have met several milestones at the same time. In April 2011, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, were married just two months after Prince William and Kate said their vows. The royal couples had their first children at relatively the same time as well. Prince William and Kate Middleton brought Prince George into the world on July 22, 2013. Zara’s and her husband’s daughter Mia Tindall was born just six months later. The royal moms have done it again, delivering children within months of one another.

The daughter of Princess Ann and Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall delivered a healthy baby on Monday. Buckingham Palace confirmed the joyous news early this morning in a statement.

“Mrs. Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz.”

As previously reported by BBC, Mr. and Mrs. Tindall had announced in November of 2016 that they were expecting a baby, saying they were “very, very happy” and looking forward to 2017. Sadly, due to undisclosed circumstances, the couple suffered a miscarriage just days before Christmas that year.

Zara and Mike Tindall have one other child, Mia, 3, who helped the couple through their difficult loss and is now excited to have a baby sister.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3. However down we feel she will come running up in our faces.”

Due to her charismatic nature, Mia Tindall has stolen the show on several occasions.

PEOPLE reports that Mia Grace Tindall has been photographed receiving kisses and cuddles from her cousin Prince Harry at sporting events. She has even borrowed her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s purse, happily displaying it for official photo shoots.

When Zara and her husband Mike announced in January of this year that they had conceived again, the royal family stated that they were overjoyed. The bundle of joy joins a growing bunch of royal cousins.

“This baby is the second child for Zara and Mike, the fourth grandchild for The Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.”

Three of the royal little ones (Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis) belong to Prince William and Kate Middleton. Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, and the newest addition are all Princess Anne’s grandchildren. According to the statement released by Buckingham Palace, “the baby’s name will be confirmed in due course.”