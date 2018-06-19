‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, June 20: Steffy & Liam Plan Future, Ridge & Brooke Fight

Steffy and Liam's future looks set, yet may break up Ridge and Brooke.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 20 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are coming to grips with their newfound happiness. They decide to make some solid plans for their future as a family with a new daughter. In the meantime, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) still cannot come to a consensus with regard to their children’s relationship. Brooke makes an astonishing admission to Ridge which may cost her. Thus far, the couple has been able to respect each other’s opinions, but it is only a matter of time before the situation escalates.

After moving to the cliff house, Liam was determined to give his daughter the life that he never had. He wanted Kelly to grow up in a home with both parents who were married. Not only that, but he admitted to Steffy that Kelly wasn’t the only reason that he returned. He came back to them because he loved them. He proposed to his wife multiple times, and she accepted. Their future looked all set.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that these two will continue to cement their relationship on Wednesday, June 20. They will plan the next step in their future which will probably include another wedding ceremony. However, as B&B fans know, as soon as a couple seems to have settled down, more drama will follow. Other BB spoilers suggest that Bill (Don Diamont) may try his luck one last time with shocking news for his son and Steffy this week.

After going to see her new step-grandchild last week, it seemed as if Brooke had acclimated to Steffy and Kelly. Brooke and Ridge had spoken about how cute Kelly was and how she was adjusting in her role as the step-grandmother. She even told her husband that she would support his daughter in her new family. However, she will shock Ridge with her true feelings on Wednesday’s episode.

After sharing a tender moment, Liam makes a new proposal of marriage to the woman he loves. WATCH FULL EPISODES: https://t.co/XMXp1Jno84 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Kpl5jod1kB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 15, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, tease that Brooke will confess that she is finding it difficult to feel happy. She will admit that she struggles to come to terms with what happened between Steffy, Liam, and Hope. She really wanted her daughter’s dreams to come true, and even planned the wedding for her. Brooke feels that Hope deserves to be with Liam, especially because Steffy cheated on Liam with Bill. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out how Ridge reacts.