‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recaps For Mon. June 18: Emma Photographs Designs & Is Fired, Plus Wyatt & Sally Bond

Emma is caught photographing fashion designs.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, June 18 states that Sally (Courtney Hope) fired a shot and it fired past Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and hit a photo of Bill (Don Diamont) on the mantel. Wyatt was shocked and asked if she was crazy. Sally apologized. The two then chat and drink a toast to being castaways. Wyatt fills her in on his father firing him and kicking him out of his life. The pair then commiserates on the awful things that Bill has done to innocent people.

Sally picked up her bag and wanted to go after thanking him for the wine. Wyatt pleaded with her to rather spend the night on his couch but she felt that she had had enough of relying on men coming to her rescue. After all, she had her pride. Wyatt told Sally that he wouldn’t be able to sleep if he knew she was on the beach, and he would end up looking for her anyway. According to Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, the damsel tells the gent that he does not have to pretend to be so nice. Wyatt counters that she doesn’t have to pretend to be so tough. The two castaways kissed.

Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Maya (Karla Mosley) discuss Emma (Nia Sioux). Maya suddenly realizes where she knows Emma’s last name from. Justin is also a Barber and she wonders if the two are related. Maya says she hopes that they are not connected because then she could be putting Forrester Creations at risk.

Emma is working with the dancers on the Hope for the Future preview. Xander (Adain Bradley) and Simon (Achileas Andreas) appear and talk to Emma. When Xander slips into his British accent, Simon notices. Xander tells Simon that he came to Los Angeles for a new beginning and asks him to keep quiet about the fact that he is actually British. Simon agrees.

Later, Hope (Annika Noelle) arrives and Emma and the dancers put on the routine. Hope is thrilled and praises her. She gives Emma free reign to do whatever it takes to put the dance routine on the catwalk. Hope leaves, and Maya arrives just as Emma is photographing the clothing designs. Maya is immediately suspicious and questions her.

Back in the office, Thorne tells Hope what Maya suspects. He tells her they may have a problem if Justin and Emma are related. B&B fans know that Spencer Publications is known for espionage tactics.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, June 18 states that Maya is irate and accuses Emma of being related to Justin and trying to soft-soap Hope. Emma tells her that Justin is indeed her uncle, but that she is not hiding anything. Maya feels that she should have been honest from the start, and points out the fact that she just caught her photographing the designs. After telling her that she was protecting Rick’s family business and his sister, she fired Emma.