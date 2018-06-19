Becca Kufrin’s Suitor Jean Blanc Speaks Out After His Awkward Exit On ‘The Bachelorette’

The ‘colognoisseur’ reveals he explained his true feelings about his love for Becca during his unaired limo ride.

It was the most awkward exit in Bachelorette history—and that’s saying a lot. Jean Blanc, the 31-year-old “colognoisseur” who gifted Bachelorette Becca Kufrin with a bottle of perfume them laid an unwanted kiss on her, dripped the “L” word and was booted in under five minutes.

In the uncomfortable scene from the fourth episode of Becca’s Kufrin’s season of the ABC reality show, Jean Blanc told The Bachelorette star, “I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I really haven’t felt like this in a long, long time. I wanted to let you know that I’m truly falling for you, and I’m falling in love with you.”

Kufrin looked like a deer caught in headlights as she listened to Jean profess his feelings for her, so she used the opportunity to tell him that she wasn’t feeling it. That’s when things took a bizarre turn.

As Kufrin walked Jean Blanc to the door, he backtracked on his comments. Jean Blanc called Becca out for her reaction to his gift and her seemingly “instant spark” with him, to which she revealed that she appreciated the sentiment but didn’t realize his feelings for her were so serious.

“That’s not necessarily where I’m at,” Blanc said before admitting that he only said what he thought she wanted to hear.

A furious Becca Kufrin later informed her remaining suitors that if they aren’t being honest, they need to go.

“I’m really mad right now,” The Bachelorette said. “I’m so pi**ed because I only am asking for honesty from you guys. That’s all I want. And to not get that, I feel so disrespected. So if anyone else can’t be honest with me from here on out, I don’t want you here.”

As his awkward exit aired on ABC, Jean Blanc spent Monday night retweeting fellow Bachelor alums’ social media posts, such as Ashley Spivey’s comment, “If Becca is this upset about Jean Blanc lying wait till she finds out about everything else these dudes have been hiding.”

But Jean Blanc also teased that his whole story wasn’t told in The Bachelorette edit. Jean retweeted Bachelor in Paradise veterans Jared Haibon and Nick Viall’s hilarious spoof of his awkward Bachelorette exit, then added, “Gotta love television…I wonder what I said during the limousine ride…”

It turns out, Jean Blanc may have said quite a lot. After The Bachelorette episode aired, Jean Blanc took to Instagram to explain his side of the botched love story and reveal that ABC cut his limo spiel out. Blanc described his time on The Bachelorette as “an amazing journey,” explaining that he put his other interests aside to “pursue love and find the missing puzzle piece in life.” And then he dropped the bombshell that he really was falling in love with Becca Kufrin before she kicked him to the curb.

“Unfortunately my @bacheloretteabc journey ended tonight but my pursuit of love still continues,” Jean Blanc wrote. “I wish everyone was able to witness the connection @bkoof and I had….love is a two-way street…I wish I was met half way when I took a step forward. I am utterly distraught and heartbroken. I truly was falling in love with Becca, just because I did not cry does not mean I was not in a state of depression. No, I did not ask for my gift back. There is a lot that was not shown, like my limo ride home, where I was truly able to articulate my thoughts. I need to take time out and reflect as well as pray about this situation.”

Jean Blanc may not have found love, but he has built on his Bachelorette fame by launching Jean Blanc Boutique, a perfume company “dedicated to empowering women.” And there’s always Bachelor in Paradise.

You can see Jean Blanc’s awkward exit on The Bachelorette below.

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.