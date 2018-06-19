‘Big Brother’ Season 20 To Feature Social Media Spin

The high-tech turn is not the main twist for the CBS reality show's milestone season.

Big Brother is getting a “high-tech reboot” for its 20th season. A new promo for the long-running CBS reality show reveals that the BB20 houseguests could get “hacked” this summer.

In the ad, which you can see below, Big Brother host Julie Chen warns, “The houseguests better start trending or their game could crash.” There are no further details on what form the social media updates will take, but Chen hints “this could break the Internet.” TV Guide has confirmed that the social media spin is not the main twist for Season 20.

Longtime Big Brother fans are familiar with the show’s twisted past. Last summer’s edition of the show featured the Den of Temptation, a twist that unleashed unpleasant consequences for the houseguests when a greedy roommate gave in to a tempting offer. Other past twists included the Coup d’Etat and Battle of the Block.

Julie Chen, who has hosted the U.S. version of Big Brother since its inception in 2000, has been vocal about the twists that she didn’t like.

“The least favorite would be the takeover,” Chen told Entertainment Tonight, referencing the short-lived Season 17 twist that featured celebrities who “took over” various aspects of the Big Brother game. The unpopular twist featured takeovers by Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, comedian Kathy Griffin, and NFL star Rob Gronkowski before it was scrapped after three weeks.

“It didn’t work,” Julie admitted of the cut-short takeover twist.

The longtime Big Brother host has a more favorable opinion of some of the other twists, including the “BB Roadkill” competitions, which featured a secret winner who anonymously nominated a third houseguest for eviction. Julie Chen also liked the “exes” twist back in Season 4 as well as the multiple “twin” twists the show has featured. Chen also dished on her fantasy Big Brother twist.

“I think they should do a season where they throw in a bunch of young, hot, single people,” the Big Brother host told ET. “And after everyone’s posturing and posing, then you throw in those people’s mothers and then their game is over.”

The 16 houseguests for Big Brother 20 were recently announced, and almost all of them are young and single. The Season 20 cast, which ranges in age from 21 to 40, includes a female pro football player, a Vegas entertainer, a former undercover cop, a pageant queen, and a houseguest with the nickname “Swaggy C.” The cast will compete for the $500,000 Big Brother grand prize.

Check out Big Brother’s “high-tech” promo below.

Big Brother 20 kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, June 27 at 8/7c on CBS.