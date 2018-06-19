Janet Jackson To Receive Inaugural Impact Award At 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

Always being in ‘Control’ helped the youngest member of the famous Jackson family to make a big impact in the entertainment industry.

Pop superstar Janet Jackson is set to receive the first-ever Impact Award at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, which will be recorded this Friday, June 22, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and air this Saturday, June 23, on the Disney Channel.

“The Impact Award is in recognition of Ms. Jackson’s influence on society and the world of entertainment — particularly women — across generations of fans,” stated Disney in a press release that was reposted on The Futon Critic website. “Artists like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Alicia Keys have all cited Jackson as having an indelible impact on their own careers.”

Jackson is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. She has sold more than 160 million records worldwide thanks to hit songs like “Nasty,” “When I Think of You,” “The Pleasure Principle,” “Escapade,” and “Black Cat.” She is also an accomplished actress appearing in films like Poetic Justice and Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, and television programs like Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes, and Fame.

The 52-year-old has been awarded many trophies in her five-decades-long-career, including 11 American Music Awards, 11 Billboard Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 13 Soul Train Music Awards.

“As one of the most influential and transformative artists of all time, we are proud to celebrate Janet Jackson as the first recipient of the RDMA Impact Award,” said Phil Guerini, vice president of Music Strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager of the Radio Disney Network. “From her contributions to the world of entertainment, and her humanitarian work to make a better tomorrow, we could not think of a better recipient to receive this inaugural award.”

This will be the second major award for Jackson so far this year. She was honored with the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

Thank u @bbmas ???? A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on May 21, 2018 at 3:58pm PDT

“I’m deeply humbled and grateful for this award,” she said when presented with the Icon Award, reported Billboard. “I believe for all our challenges, we live at a glorious moment [in] history. It’s a moment when, at long last, women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated, or abused. I stand with those women and with those men equally outraged who support us in heart and mind. This is also a moment when our public discourse is loud and harsh.”

The mother of 17-month-old son Eissa will continue her State of the World Tour on July 8 in New Orleans.

In addition to Jackson, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson will both be honored with major awards at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, the Hero Award and the Icon Award, respectively.

Among the other awards that will be handed out this weekend will be ones for “You Know You Love Them” — Best Duo/Group, “The Freshest” — Best New Artist, “The Bestest” — Song of the Year, “XOXO” — Best Crush Song, and “So Happy” — Best Song that Makes You Smile.

The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards air this Saturday on the Disney Channel at 8 p.m. ET. E! News said viewers can expect to see performances from Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, Marshmello, Echosmith, American Idol winner Maddie Poppe, and the aforementioned Underwood with Ludacris.