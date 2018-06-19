Diana wore the Spencer tiara at her own wedding

Many royal watchers were hoping to see the Spencer tiara at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but instead, another bride wore the tiara best known for the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles in 1981, and that was Diana’s niece, Celia McCorquodale, the daughter of the princess’ sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Town & Country said that Princess Diana’s oldest sister Sarah’s daughter Celia looked beautiful in the Spencer tiara with a bright white veil as she married George Woodhouse over the weekend in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire.

The tiara did not belong to Princess Diana, but is rather a Spencer family heirloom handed down from Lady Sarah Spencer in 1919 to Lady Cynthia Spencer (Diana’s grandmother) as a wedding present. The tiara underwent some changes in 1937 when it was remounted by Garrard adding the floral diamond design. Parts of the tiara are said to come from jewelry which belonged to the last known Viscountess of Montagu in the 18th century.

Both of Princess Diana’s sisters opted to wear the Spencer tiara on their wedding days, and it was also worn by the three wives of Princess Diana’s brother Charles on each of their big days also.

Princess Diana’s niece is spitting image of late princess as she weds in Spencer tiara https://t.co/PJAcE7lYYX pic.twitter.com/grDGDDeyIm — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 18, 2018

Princess Diana seemed to favor the Spencer tiara over the other tiaras at her disposal and wore it to several royal events over the time that she was married to Prince Charles. But perhaps to avoid comparisons to Prince Harry’s mother, Meghan Markle wore a diamond bandeau tiara that belonged to Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother, Queen Mary.

While Markle was still inside the car, royal expert Ella Kay said that all modern royal brides had worn tiaras, and she was curious which one Markle would choose.

“Almost every British royal bride in recent memory has worn a tiara on her wedding day, so I do expect to see Meghan wear one. The queen may decide to lend her a tiara, perhaps one of the lesser-seen ones worn by the late Queen Mother.”

Richard Fitzwilliams didn’t think that Meghan would wear the Spencer tiara as it was rumored to be bad luck after it was worn for her marriage to Prince Charles. Kate Middleton also opted to wear another tiara on her big day, borrowing the Cartier Halo tiara from Queen Elizabeth for her wedding to Prince William.