Selena Gomez Spotted Hanging Out With Former ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Co-Star David Henrie

While Justin Bieber moves on with model Hailey Baldwin, it appears as though Selena Gomez is living her best single life.

The 25-year-old beauty enjoyed a trip across the pond to Italy for a much needed vacation. But it wasn’t so much the trip itself that had her fans talking — it was who she was spotted with. According to Elle, Gomez enjoyed a vacation with none other than her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, who played Selena’s brother on the hit Disney show.

The two appeared to go sightseeing in Rome together and even stopped along the way to take photos with fans. Since the show ended in 2012, Henrie and Gomez have remained close friends. But there’s definitely no romance brewing between the pair as Henrie is married.

In fact, Selena even attended his wedding in April of last year and shared a cast photo of the Wizards of Waverly Place fam. She also shared a heartfelt caption to express her feelings over the fact that her close friend was getting married.

“Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married. Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!”

Selena Gomez with David Henrie in Italy [June 18] ???? @selenagomez con @davidhenrie en Italia [Junio 18] pic.twitter.com/FCTfCVIyAK — Selena Gomez News (@_selenagomezecu) June 18, 2018

In another post from May, Henrie shared a photo of himself and his wife enjoying a glass of wine together at what appears to be their home. Gomez can be seen in the background of the photo with sweats on and a glass of red wine in hand. In the caption, Henry joked about his “little sister.”

“Alex always crashing the party.”

Of course, the post also brought major nostalgia to Wizards fans, with many fans urging them to do a reunion and countless other fans just commenting on the sweet friendship that Gomez and Henrie still share following the show’s end. In all, the photo gained over 500,000 likes in addition to 5,600 comments.

“WE NEED A REUNION SHOWWWW.”

“She told you in an episode she will live in your basement when you’re get married,” another fan joked.

And now that Selena is once again broken up with Justin Bieber, her mom has a few ideas about who her daughter should be dating. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey, revealed the three qualities of the ideal person she’d like for her daughter to end up with, and not surprisingly, they’re not ridiculous demands.

“A sense of humor” is first on her list, “family-oriented” is second, and lastly, “someone who truly understands the life that she lives,” Mandy says.

It’s probably only a matter of time before Selena lands herself someone really great.