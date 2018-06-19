NBA Draft 2018: Luka Doncic Talks About LeBron James, Steve Nash Comparisons, And Playing Multiple Positions

Will Luka Doncic be a top-5 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft?

Euroleague MVP Luka Doncic is currently one of the hottest prospects in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft. With his incredible scoring and passing ability, most people believe that Doncic is a top draft selection. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, representatives from the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and the Atlanta Hawks have traveled to Europe to personally meet the 19-year-old point guard.

The Suns, who currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, looked interested in pairing Luka Doncic with Devin Booker in their backcourt next season. However, they are also keeping an eye on another draft prospect, Arizona’s Deandre Ayton. The same thing with the Kings, who already have De’Aaron Fox as their point guard and could use the No. 2 pick to add a stretch big. Still, Doncic remains confident that he will be a top-5 pick.

“Pick one to five, it will be amazing to be selected there, especially for a European guy,” Doncic told Yahoo Sports. “I need to show it on the court because I need to prove it. I can see who made a mistake not drafting me. After my rookie season, I will see who made a mistake. I’m motivated to enter the draft. I’m excited to play in the NBA and play against these stars. It will be the biggest challenge for me, staying there a long time.”

Three days away from being one of top NBA Draft picks, Luka Doncic on his playmaking, adamant desire to play point guard, being accomplished pro, draft range, similarities to a two-time MVP: https://t.co/Vm0IdZ5Xel pic.twitter.com/VIB0JbgpBb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2018

Though he is more comfortable playing as a point guard, Luka Doncic can also play from 2-4 in which NBA executives believe will allow the Euroleague superstar to become a multi-position defender in the league. Doncic has recently drawn comparisons to various NBA superstars. His agent, Bill Duffy, finds lots of similarities between Doncic and NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash. Duffy said that Doncic reminds him of Nash’s vision, pick-and-roll playmaking, and 3-point shooting.

Steve Nash doesn’t have any problem being compared to Doncic and added that the Slovenian point guard is a “dream prospect.” Nash believes Doncic’s size, mobility, and ability to guard multiple positions make him a great fit in the modern NBA. Doncic felt overwhelmed being compared to Nash.

However, Luka Doncic admitted that he still needs a lot of work to do to become a player of Nash’s caliber. He also joked that he wants to be compared to Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, whom he considered as his favorite player in the NBA. Doncic said that one of his main goals when he enters the league is to dunk on James.