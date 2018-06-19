‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: Was Daniel Salazar Also On One Of Althea’s Tapes?

Could Althea hold the key to Daniel Salazar's fate?

It has been a week since the Season 4 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. And during that time, it has been revealed that AMC left an Easter egg for fans of the companion series, The Walking Dead, with one of Althea’s tapes. But now, could there also be a hint at Daniel Salazar’s fate within her recordings?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the first half of Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed these episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead, an eagle-eyed fan noticed that one of Althea’s (Maggie Grace) tapes was labeled “Abe/Doctor.” As stated in this previous Inquisitr article, this instantly led to speculation that Abe stood for Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) and the Doctor stood for Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) from AMC’s companion program, The Walking Dead. After all, viewers had previously suspected Abraham would be the crossover character in Fear the Walking Dead before Morgan (Lennie James) was announced because it was known Abraham had traveled through the same territory that is featured in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead.

As Comic Book pointed out, this assumption about the “Abe/Doctor” tape of Althea’s was correct, being confirmed by Fear‘s showrunner, Ian Goldberg.

“If you look closely, some of those names might ring a bell if you’re a fan of the Walking Dead universe, you might get excited about some of the stories that she’s captured,” Goldberg revealed during Talking Dead when it was pointed out to him.

It could be assumed from this statement that by using the plural of names, Goldberg was referring to Abraham Ford and Eugene Porter. However, it also could indicate that by using the plural it was referencing the tapes and not the names on the tapes.

Which meant viewers were then eager to see if they could find any more names that would indicate crossovers between the two programs.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

And in the process, Cinema Blend has found what they think could be a reference to Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades).

Daniel hasn’t been seen at all in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. In fact, the last time fans saw him he was injured and atop the dam that Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) ended up blowing up. However, it has been confirmed, as noted in this previous Inquisitr article, that Daniel is still alive. As yet, though, it is unclear when he will make his next appearance.

But as Cinema Blend points out, one of Althea’s tapes is actually marked “D.S.” which could be interpreted as “Daniel Salazar.” You can view the image of this screen capture via Cinema Blend‘s article.

Unfortunately, this theory hasn’t been confirmed or denied yet by AMC, so viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out when Daniel Salazar will appear again.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.