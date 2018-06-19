Justin Bieber Plays Epic Prank On Scooter Braun For Manager’s Birthday

Justin Bieber decided to celebrate his longtime manager Scooter Braun’s birthday by rallying over 100 million fans to engage in some mischief on social media.

The 24-year-old pop star directed his Twitter followers to send unsolicited singing videos to Braun, the man who discovered Bieber as a teenager.

“@scooterbraun discovered me so [for] his bday everyone follow and send him [videos] of [you] singing really badly saying discover me,” Bieber posted on Twitter. “Drive him nuts.”

The singer initially tweeted the message in 2010, but decided to re-post the message on Braun’s birthday eight years later. Braun discovered Bieber on YouTube in 2008 when the Canadian singer was only 13 years old.

While Bieber is taking a break from music, Braun spoke about how proud he is of the singer. Earlier this month, Braun spoke at the Midem music festival in Cannes, France, where he opened up about the singer’s growth.

“He’s found God, he’s found his humanity, he’s walking around without security because he’s fighting for normalcy… he’s being a human,” Braun said, according to Billboard. “I think what’s next for him is a lot of growth, I’m sure he’s going to make another great album, we announced an animated movie that he’s going to voice and produce, but I think he’s figuring it out.”

In a previous interview with the Wall Street Journal, Braun revealed that he promised a 13-year-old Bieber that he would not give up on the young singer. The manager and artist developer said he plans on keeping his promise and refers to the singer as family.

Aside from Bieber, Braun has been instrumental in the careers of Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tori Kelly, and more. Even with all of his success, the 37-year-old is shocked that he has been able to transform the careers of such high-profile people.