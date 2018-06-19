Locklear and Chris Heisser got in a public fight before her psych hold, says 'Radar Online'

On Friday night, Heather Locklear got into a public fight so heated that the police were called. Locklear and her fiance Chris Heisser were fighting and a crowd had gathered as officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department arrived.

Radar Online says that it was 9 p.m. and the two were arguing in a public parking lot near Locklear’s Westlake Village home. Police identified Heather Locklear’s white Porsche.

“The call came in describing an incident involving a female and a white Porsche.”

As the police approached, they hear the two yelling loudly.

“It was explosive, and everyone was looking to see what was going on. Cops were everywhere.”

Police were able to handle the situation on site and both parties were calmed down without any arrests being made. A source close to the couple explains that Heisser had grown tired of Locklear’s “erratic” behavior, saying that the actress had been concerned that he was cheating on her.

“She was driving like a maniac and followed him down the street.”

Within 48 hours, Locklear’s mother had called 911 in an effort to get help for her daughter who seemed to be at risk of harming herself or others. Heather Locklear was in rehab earlier this year, and friends fear she may have relapsed.

Police responded to a call at Heather Locklear's home after she reportedly threatened to shoot herself. https://t.co/7VzFi6HdGu — E! News (@enews) June 18, 2018

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Locklear was threatening to shoot herself, yet she didn’t have access to a handgun. Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said that it was clear that the person at the residence in Thousand Oaks was in need of help.

“When they responded, they discovered a patient who needed medical help. That person was evaluated there and was later transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”

Locklear was described as “agitated and violent” by the police who arrived on scene.

In September, Heather Locklear drove the Porshe mentioned by the police into a ditch near her home reportedly after another row with Heisser. Locklear has been seeing Heisser for some time, and he is reportedly her high school boyfriend. But her friends don’t believe that he is a good match for the Melrose Place actress.

“This guy isn’t good for Heather’s sobriety. They got into a knock-down, drag-out brawl.”

Friends say that fights between the two often get physical.

“Heather went completely psycho and threw things at Chris! She was in a rage, violent and inconsolable. It was a mess! We’re sure that’s what put her in the insane state that caused the accident.”

Friends say she has cut herself off from them, and they were concerned for her well-being.