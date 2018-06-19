‘Bachelor’ Star Bob Guiney Expecting First Child With Wife Jessica At Age 47

It's a boy for the 'Bachelor' fan favorite!

Bob Guiney and his wife have a baby on board. The 47-year-old former Bachelor star, who headlined the ABC dating show way back 2003 during its fourth season, is expecting his first child with wife Jessica Canyon, Extra reports. During an appearance on his recurring Today show’s “Guys Tell All” segment on Monday, Guiney announced the news.

“We found out we’re pregnant and we found out yesterday at my very first Father’s Day it’s a boy,” Bob revealed on the morning show segment.

Guiney and Canyon also posted photos from their gender reveal party. The couple and their dog, Phoebe, were all dressed in blue to deliver their big baby news.

“It’s official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that were expecting!! #phoenethewonderdog is all fired up!! #thankful #happy #family,” Guiney captioned a collage of pics from the couple’s gender reveal bash on Father’s Day.

Bob Guiney told Us Weekly that his wife is 12 weeks along in her pregnancy.

“We are both so excited,” Guiney told Us. “I feel so lucky.”

Bob Guiney married Jessica Canyon in a tropical wedding in the village of Punta Mita, Mexico, in 2016, according to E! News. But the destination wedding was not Bob’s first time down the aisle. Jessica Canyon is Bob Guiney’s third wife.

Bachelor fans have known Bob Guiney since the early days of the rose-filled ABC reality franchise, Guiney landed in fifth place on Trista Rehn Sutter’s season of The Bachelorette in 2003, but the funnyman ended his run on the show as a fan favorite thanks to his bold personality. Bob landed the coveted Bachelor role later that year but stopped short of proposing to his final lady, Estella Gardinier. Guiney gave Gardinier a promise ring instead of a Neil Lane sparkler, prompting groans from Bachelor Nation. Bob made the right call, though, as he and Estella split up not soon after his season of The Bachelor aired.

Bob Guiney went on to marry All My Children star Rebecca Budig in 2004 after meeting her when taping a segment for Bachelor XYZ, the ABC Family Channel recap of the hit series, but they divorced in 2010. Guiney married his first wife, college sweetheart Jessica Lantz, well before his Bachelor days.

As for his third wife, Jessica Canyon, Guiney told People he finally found a keeper.

“Third time’s the charm!” Bob told the magazine.

The Bachelor returns to ABC next year.