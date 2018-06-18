Chris Pratt Appears To Have A Great Time On Date With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Is the 'Jurassic Park' star ready for love again?

Could Chris Pratt be moving on from Anna Faris? It seems so!

As many fans know, Pratt and Faris split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage and a decade together. The couple met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight and also share a 5-year-old son, Jack Pratt, together. But the pair shocked their fans when they announced their split. Chris took to social media to break the news to fans rather than having a media outlet announce it first.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Anna appeared to move on quickly after the split, dating Michael Barrett just two months after they announced their divorce. Us Weekly shares that the couple are very happy together and that all of Anna’s friends really like him. And now it appears as though Chris Pratt may be one step closer to finding love again, this time with 28-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair spent Father’s Day together, enjoying a picnic of apples, sandwiches, and potato chips together at a park in Santa Barbara, California. In the photos, the pair could be seen laughing and it looks like they really hit it off. The couple kept the date super casual with Katherine in black leggings and an oversized black hoodie and Pratt in a pair of jeans and a long-sleeved navy tee.

New post (Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Look Smitten on Picnic Date) has been published on Celebrity World 24-7 – https://t.co/Guv78KKmeT pic.twitter.com/ucvysmaYkZ — CelebrityWorld24-7 (@Celebritywor24) June 18, 2018

Pratt and Schwarzenegger reportedly arrived together in Pratt’s car and they also left together. On the way to the park, they were photographed filling up Chris’ car with gas.

Katherine is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She’s both an author and a blogger and, unlike her famous father and brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, she has decided not to go into acting.

And yesterday, though she wasn’t spotted out with her father, Katherine penned a heartfelt post to Arnold as well as a series of photos of her and him together to celebrate Father’s Day. The blogger’s sweet post gained over 14,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments from her 200,000-plus followers.

As for Pratt? We’ll just have to see where the couple’s relationship goes.